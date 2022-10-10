ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 72

Brandon Gooch
3d ago

we the American people are being ignored completely by the Democratic party they have taken over literally! I have looked into many cases where their is no way Nancy pelosi was voted into office she like the rest are manipulating the system where the only people's vote that counts is in the districts that the DEMOCRATS drawl the line on so the make their district where the votes happen in a area that is all Democrats and that is not democracy that is tyranny! communist ECT we have got to take back America and make democracy a real thing again because we have completely lost control of the curruption that has literally destroyed America! please support me financially and together we will expose them all and replace them with real Americans who care about each other and ower children Nancy pelosi can't even handle having a child stand next to her and that is not the kinda people that should be running anything let alone a country! contact me directly on Facebook at Brandon Gooch

Reply(11)
20
ripcord
3d ago

I believe a woman should have the right to control her own body abortion is not a crying trying to overthrow the government is as those Trump supporters that have been convicted for trying to do that

Reply(10)
9
Philip
3d ago

that's cause rich republican don't want minorities and poor people in their neighborhood I guess or Republicans are just out numbered

Reply
5
The Associated Press

Kentucky court reviews case pitting governor and lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state’s Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions. The question is an outgrowth of Gov. Andy Beshear’s court battle against GOP-backed legislation limiting his emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor named state Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne as defendants in the suit. The top two legislative leaders filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, arguing they were covered by immunity as legislators. A Franklin County Circuit judge denied their motion and Stivers and Osborne appealed, ultimately sending the case to the state’s highest court. Both sides presented their arguments during a Supreme Court hearing Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office. The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WSAZ

Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Public policy group urges Kentucky to rethink tax cuts

The head of a nonpartisan public policy group urged Kentucky lawmakers to reconsider income tax cuts set to start next year, citing fears that a potential recession could wreak havoc with the state’s economy. Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said in a...
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky

Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
#Constitutional Amendments#Kentucky Voters#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative
WOWK 13 News

Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTOK-TV

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
103GBF

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
KENTUCKY STATE

