The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
1 dead, on-duty officer injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County.
1 dead, police officer flown to hospital after north Alabama crash
Tuscumbia police say one person is dead and an officer is injured following a vehicle crash involving a Tuscumbia police cruiser. Police Chief Tony Logan said the incident happened about 8:16 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road. Officers arriving on the scene found a pedestrian had been struck and that...
Trinity man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputy
A Trinity man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he led them on a chase and assaulted a sheriff's deputy.
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of lost property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $39. October 10. theft of property-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $550. domestic...
Florence Police try to identify burglary suspect
The Florence Police Department is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm
The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
Jackie Neblett to spend life in prison for 2020 murder in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Jackie Neblett will spend life in prison for the June 3, 2020, murder of Ellis Johnson in Prentiss County. He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and received his sentence on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Neblett also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the same-day attack on...
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire
A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County. Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames...
Drugs found in gum containers, Athens man arrested
An Athens man has been arrested after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs in various containers.
Tuscumbia brush fire still burning after almost three months
One nearby resident told News 19 that he's worried about the long-term effects that the smoke could have on his family.
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Decatur Police Department debuts new ‘investi-gator’
In good humor, the department posted a picture of a small alligator captured at Ingalls Harbor after officers responded to a call on Wednesday morning.
Dog owner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges
A Franklin County woman has pleaded not guilty to both charges of manslaughter she faces in connection to the deaths of two people earlier this year.
