ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

1 dead in Morgan County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night crash in Morgan County. Deangelo W. Ross, 37, of Gadsden was fatally injured when the 2014 Infiniti Q 50 he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch, according to ALEA. It happened about 11:19...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Colbert County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Russellville, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Colbert County, AL
Colbert County, AL
Accidents
Russellville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 12

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of lost property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $39. October 10. theft of property-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $550. domestic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
wtva.com

Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
VERONA, MS
alabamawx.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parts of Marion and Lamar Until 815 pm

The storm is south of Hamilton tracking southeastward along I-22. Hail could reach ping pong ball size. UPDATE: Ping pong ball sized hail was reported at I-22 and AL-17 south of Hamilton. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Southern Marion County in...
MARION COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: 1 confirmed dead in Athens house fire

A homeowner has been confirmed dead after a house fire Monday afternoon in Limestone County. Fire Chief Tony Kirk of the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department said they received the call just after 3 p.m. about a structure fire on Thomas Edward Drive. When firefighters arrived to the scene, flames...
ATHENS, AL
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy