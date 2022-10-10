Read full article on original website
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday. It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit...
KDHE reports 17 additional COVID deaths since October 5
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 5, to Wednesday October 12, for a total of 883,063 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on October 5 for a total of 9,590. Kansas...
Poll: 72% of Kansans back Medicaid reform stalled since 2017
TOPEKA — A majority of Kansans across the political spectrum endorse expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in a statewide survey also indicating nine in 10 registered voters believe a candidate’s position on health care influenced votes at the polls. Kansas is among a dozen states declining to broaden...
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn't saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state's Democratic governor for using that phrase.
Postal Service workers jailed for $1.3M credit card fraud, theft scheme
WASHINGTON —Three U.S. Postal Service employees have been indicted and arrested in connection with a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The suspects allegedly used stolen credit cards to purchase luxury items. The indictment charges Johnny Damus,...
Judge dismisses one lawsuit against student loan forgiveness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s...
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment
TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
Legal sports wagering has big first month in Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that in the single month that sports wagering has been legal, it has generated a total of $1.3 million in revenue, including nearly $130,000 for the State of Kansas. “These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a...
