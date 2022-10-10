ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet, TX

Comments / 0

lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Badgers look to continue winning ways against Taylor in week two

The Badgers will be back at home tonight as the Taylor Ducks waddle into town. This is the first of just two home district games this season for Lampasas. The Ducks hold a record of 3-3 (0-1) after a tough 32-29 loss to Davenport last Friday. The Davenport Wolves were 5-0 in non-district play, and the Ducks led them for large portions of that game. “I’d say I wasn’t surprised [at that result],…
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Tennis team does not advance after bi-district round

The Lampasas tennis team headed to Glen Rose Tuesday morning to meet Krum in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Badgers started down in all the boys’ doubles matches. James Vasquez/Clayton Shaw lost the first set 3-6, fought back to win 6-3 but could not hold on in the third-set tiebreaker, which they lost 5-10. Luke Rogers/Nathaniel Champion lost the first set 2-6, won 6-4, then fell…
LAMPASAS, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Chaparral football player runs from the sidelines to the stables

KILLEEN, Texas — High school football in Central Texas means nights under the lights and stars in the making. Chaparral High School has one star of its own, running back Kenneth Johnson. "I've always wanted to play varsity as a freshman," Kenneth Johnson, a Chaparral High School freshman running...
KILLEEN, TX
FanSided

3 Texas A&M commits Texas football can flip this fall

As Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian tries to round out this cycle on a high note, work is still being done by this staff on the trail to build up the 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day. Texas has a solid 2023 recruiting class built up since the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday

Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
LAMPASAS, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Classmates gather for reunion

The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
LAMPASAS, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lampasas man injured in collision with dump truck

A 76-year-old Lampasas man was seriously injured in a collision Friday morning when authorities said he made a U-turn in front of a dump truck. Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash at 9:56 a.m. on U.S. Highway 190 about five miles west of Kempner in Lampasas County. Authorities said a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by an unidentified man from Lampasas, was traveling westbound on…
LAMPASAS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burn bans in Burnet, Llano counties

The commissioners courts in Burnet and Llano counties each voted to enact countywide burn bans on Tuesday, Oct. 11, following weeks of no rain. Less than a quarter-inch of rain has fallen anywhere in the Highland Lakes over the past 30 days, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority Hydromet. While several inches were recorded in late August, both Llano and Burnet counties have dried out significantly since then.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Funeral services scheduled for Wanda Meyers

Wanda M. Meyers, 92, of Lampasas died on Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Lampasas. Visitation with the family of the longtime community volunteer will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be take place Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., also at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel, with Joe Manuel officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs…
LAMPASAS, TX

