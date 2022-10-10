ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX



US105

Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Classmates gather for reunion

The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
LAMPASAS, TX
US105

Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas

The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos

Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
FORT HOOD, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Halloween-themed events coming to the library

Many events are taking place at the Lampasas Public Library this month for people of all ages. “Geology” is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. Children will meet at the library and walk to the Merritt Romans building at 280 S. Live Oak St., where they will learn about rocks, minerals and gems. This will be the fourth program in the “Explore Lampasas” series for children ages 5-13 years. Those who…
LAMPASAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Groesbeck, Gatesville, Abbott earn Trib fan votes

Groesbeck running back Chris Cox was voted Offensive Player of the Week in this week’s Trib fan vote while Gatesville linebacker Ashtyn Cully received Defensive Player of the week votes and Abbott’s Riley Sustala took Six-Man Player of the Week. Cox led the Goats in a shutout of...
GROESBECK, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Fall Fest Memorial to benefit family of Cody Milam

In honor of Cody Milam, there will be a Memorial Fall Fest Playday at Boots-N-Saddle Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. On-site registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. To participate will cost $10 per event or three events for $25. There will be a costume contest (with or...
GATESVILLE, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday

Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
LAMPASAS, TX

