Read full article on original website
Related
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Classmates gather for reunion
The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
dallasexpress.com
Fort Hood to Be Renamed After Texas Native Gen. Richard Cavazos
Texas’ Fort Hood, the largest active-duty armored military post in the U.S., is set to be renamed Fort Cavazos after a four-star general in the U.S. Army. Located in Bell County, Fort Hood houses around 40,000 soldiers. It was permanently established in 1950 and was named after Gen. John Bell Hood, the commander of the Confederate Army’s Texas brigade during the Civil War.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Halloween-themed events coming to the library
Many events are taking place at the Lampasas Public Library this month for people of all ages. “Geology” is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. Children will meet at the library and walk to the Merritt Romans building at 280 S. Live Oak St., where they will learn about rocks, minerals and gems. This will be the fourth program in the “Explore Lampasas” series for children ages 5-13 years. Those who…
KWTX
Temple ISD awards its first ever honorary diploma to Tejano music icon Little Joe
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Little Joe Hernandez, the Tejano music icon hailing from Temple, is now a high school graduate!. The five-time Grammy award winner and Tejano Texas Hall of Famer has had quite the life journey, but there was always one thing he didn’t have: a diploma. Little...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
WacoTrib.com
Groesbeck, Gatesville, Abbott earn Trib fan votes
Groesbeck running back Chris Cox was voted Offensive Player of the Week in this week’s Trib fan vote while Gatesville linebacker Ashtyn Cully received Defensive Player of the week votes and Abbott’s Riley Sustala took Six-Man Player of the Week. Cox led the Goats in a shutout of...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Gatesville Messenger
Fall Fest Memorial to benefit family of Cody Milam
In honor of Cody Milam, there will be a Memorial Fall Fest Playday at Boots-N-Saddle Church on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. On-site registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. To participate will cost $10 per event or three events for $25. There will be a costume contest (with or...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday
Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove developer bringing back Joy Drive-In as RV park
Some longtime Covites may remember the evenings back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s when they would pile into the family car and head to the edge of town and line up to watch movies at the Joy Drive In. Its iconic screen still stands set back from F.M. 2657,...
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
Nolanville firefighters fired after voicing concerns to 25 News
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue is a volunteer fire department located in Nolanville & for the past few months, Nolanville’s police chief has been the acting president of the department’s board.
Comments / 0