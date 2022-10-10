Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers look to continue winning ways against Taylor in week two
The Badgers will be back at home tonight as the Taylor Ducks waddle into town. This is the first of just two home district games this season for Lampasas. The Ducks hold a record of 3-3 (0-1) after a tough 32-29 loss to Davenport last Friday. The Davenport Wolves were 5-0 in non-district play, and the Ducks led them for large portions of that game. “I’d say I wasn’t surprised [at that result],…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Tennis team does not advance after bi-district round
The Lampasas tennis team headed to Glen Rose Tuesday morning to meet Krum in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The Badgers started down in all the boys’ doubles matches. James Vasquez/Clayton Shaw lost the first set 3-6, fought back to win 6-3 but could not hold on in the third-set tiebreaker, which they lost 5-10. Luke Rogers/Nathaniel Champion lost the first set 2-6, won 6-4, then fell…
texashsfootball.com
Round Rock Survives Defensive Stand-off Against Manor
With the Up-Tempo, RPO-style Offenses a lot of High Schools across Texas employ, if I told you that Manor (4-2,1-2) and Round Rock (6-0,3-0) combined for four total punts during their game on Friday Night, your first reaction may be to think that both teams scored 30+ points. Not the case. Both Defenses combined for four Interceptions, a Fumble Recovery, six Turnover on Downs, each team having points come off the scoreboard due to penalties and a massive momentum swing in the 2nd Quarter that kept fans in the stands heads on a swivel all night long.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boys’ cross country team, one girl runner qualify for regional meet
The Lampasas cross country team has some regional qualifiers going to Huntsville in two weeks after solid placements at the district meet Monday morning in Marble Falls. The varsity boys finished in third place, beating Georgetown Gateway by eight points to secure the final spot for regionals. Clayton Shaw took ninth, Kent Ashley came in 10th, and Juan Rodriguez placed 15th to earn individual…
fox7austin.com
Dry streak continues but 2 fronts will be bring changes
AUSTIN, Texas - The warm and dry Fall continues to dominate the weather headlines. We haven't had rain in the last 33 days and the dry streak will roll on today. The rain in West Texas will bypass us to the north. There will be more of a Gulf breeze...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Boots and Blazers event set for Saturday
Dinner will be served at Campbell Park for the Boots and Blazers fundraiser, hosted by the Lampasas Association for the Arts. Afterward, country music star Rick Trevino will entertain.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Classmates gather for reunion
The Lampasas High School Class of 1957 had a good turnout recently for its lunch reunion. Eleven classmates attended. Pictured are, seated from left, Billie Mears Kennedy, Martha McCormick Lamond, Cynthia Almond Jones and Nancy Phelan Stoneberg; standing, Dan Murrah, Keith Oswalt, Gordon Thornton, Howard Hughes, Wayne Wolfe, Lester Formby and Jane Casbeer Picket.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Funeral services scheduled for Wanda Meyers
Wanda M. Meyers, 92, of Lampasas died on Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Lampasas. Visitation with the family of the longtime community volunteer will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Oct. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be take place Oct. 15 at 3 p.m., also at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel, with Joe Manuel officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Mrs…
First Warning: Near 20º temperature drop coming with rain
After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a cold plunge of air along with much needed rain.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
