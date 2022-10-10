Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FOUR HARRIS COUNTY RESIDENTS ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY PAROLEE ARRESTED BY MCSO FOR BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE HAS OVER A DOZEN ARRESTS FOR SAME CHARGE
On October 11, 2022, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested four in the Spring area for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of the four arrested was Lorenzo Deray Lewis. Lewis is well known to Harris County as he has just thirty-five prior arrests in Harris County alone. Of those, these eleven were for burglary of a motor vehicle. Of just the burglary of a motor vehicle charges, he has spent a total of just over 4-years in jail on different occasions. His first motor vehicle burglary was in 2001 for which he did 20-days in jail. He has only been sent to prison once in his life for a total of 2-years from Harris County. In 2013 he made his way to Montgomery County and after three burglaries of motor vehicle charges got 2-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He came before Judge Case in 2014 on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. He asked for a jury trial which Judge Case let him have. The twelve Montgomery County Jurors gave his 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was released in April 2021 and is now on Parole until 2029. Texas Board of Pardons and Parole has not yet issued a Blue Warrant. He is now booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond is $30,000.
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Woman And A Man She Calls To Pick Up Her Dog
A Bryan woman arrested on a burglary charge asks Bryan police if she can call someone to pick up her dog. The man who comes to get the dog is arrested on multiple charges. 41 year old Nacole Buendel is accused of taking metal and wire from a construction site.
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old wanted, charged for shooting man multiple times on SW Houston apartment patio
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in July where a man was found shot multiple times on a patio. Santos Donai Vasquez Mendez, 20, known as “Querobin” has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street. Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a...
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
Texas Man Lies In Road After Argument With Girlfriend, Gets Run Over
Police are searching for the hit-and-run suspect.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Surveillance photo released of suspect who allegedly robbed man at ATM machine in Meyerland Plaza
Houston police just released a surveillance photo of the suspect seen pointing a handgun at the man in the drive-thru of the ATM back in early September.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Suspect charged in fatal shootings of 2 men at southwest Houston restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting two men while they were dining at a restaurant in southwest Houston last Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, has been charged with capital murder in the 482nd State District...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MISSING JUVENILE/RUNAWAY
Dolce Pickens was last seen at her home on Hayden Drive in Magnolia on October 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dolce, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A301915.
24-year-old charged with murder in death of Club Onyx security guard, records state
The suspect was arrested in Dallas, where he was seen driving a stolen black Jeep that matched the description of the vehicle given in DeLaunte Maxie's murder, records state.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2nd suspect found guilty in 2018 execution-style killing of Spring couple
A second suspect charged with capital murder in the execution-style killing of a Spring couple was found guilty, according to sources. The video above is from a previous report. Erick Peralta was on trial for the 2018 murder of Jenny and Bao Lam. Nearly five years ago, the couple’s son...
Baytown PD locates 2 bodies believe connected with shooting spree suspect whom officers killed
Baytown police believe the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an oil field are connected to a 33-year-old shot by officers last week.
mocomotive.com
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
fox26houston.com
Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder suicide on Rain Willow Ct, family was present
HOUSTON - More information has been shared on the murder-suicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Houston. Officials report that around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 9, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call at 4115 Rain Willow Ct. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer and her ex-boyfriend, 22, dead from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0