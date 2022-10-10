The Grand Rapids Griffins have assigned three young players to the Toledo Walleye, including highly regarded rookie goaltender Sebastian Cossa. Grand Rapids, Toledo's American Hockey League affiliate, assigned Cossa along with forwards Kirill Tyutyayev and Trenton Bliss to the Walleye on Friday. All three prospects are expected to play for the Walleye in their preseason opener on Friday night at Kalamazoo. However, all three players are then expected to return to Grand Rapids after the game. Cossa was a first-round draft pick, taken 15th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. The 6-foot-6 and 209-pound goaltender had a stellar junior career in the Western Hockey League.

