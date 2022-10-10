Read full article on original website
rrspin.com
Donnie Ray Vaughan
Donnie Ray Vaughan, 66, died in Rocky Mount, NC at UNC Health Hospital Monday, October 10, 2022, formerly Nash General Hospital. He was born in Warren County, NC, son to the late Fred Holden Vaughan and Nellie Overby Vaughan. In addition to his parents, Donnie Ray is preceded in death...
rrspin.com
Holly Alicia Suggs
Holly Alicia Suggs, 43, of Roanoke Rapids passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Holly was born July 4, 1979, in Halifax County to the late Donald Edward Suggs and Shelia Lynn Horrell Suggs Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rev. B.C. Horrell and Margaret E....
rrspin.com
Robert 'Bobby' Lee Edwards Sr.
Robert “Bobby” Lee Edwards, Sr. age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022 at ECU North Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Bobby was born in Halifax County on May 8, 1940 to the late Louise Hasty Moore and Bernard Lee Edwards. He was preceded in...
Touchdown Friday: Week 9 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Believe it or not, we’re down to the final three weeks of the high school football regular season. Some teams are in a good position to make a postseason appearance, while others have some work to do if they don’t want their season to end Oct. 28. Our Game of the […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Northampton DSS worker earns state award
JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
rrspin.com
Jessie Mae Warren
Jessie Mae Warren passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on May 27, 1936 and preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Jesse Davis. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Warren. They have been sweethearts since high school and would...
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
warrenrecord.com
Longtime friends join forces in business venture
Warren County natives Brittany Felts and Danielle Edgerton officially established BMF Creations, LLC in June to offer customizable shirts, decals, tumblers and other products. While BMF Creations is new, it reflects a lifelong friendship and love of crafting, as well as a longtime dream of entrepreneurship. Cousins Felts and Edgerton...
Man found snorting drugs behind North Carolina library, found with fentanyl, deputies say
A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
rrspin.com
RR, Weldon set trick-or-treating times, other events
Roanoke Rapids and Weldon have announced trick-or-treating schedules and also have trunk-or-treat events scheduled. Trick-or-treating in Roanoke Rapids will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 31, Chief Bobby Martin said. Martin said households that do not wish to participate in trick-or-treating should shut off outdoor lights between...
'I was screaming for my husband': NC woman recounts dog attack that led to her foot being amputated
"My husband tried to get the dog away and the dog attacked him, too."
rrspin.com
Harris proceedings delayed as presentence objections filed
Sentencing for a Roanoke Rapids man charged federally for Northampton County crimes has been rescheduled from today to the first week in January. The new sentencing hearing date comes as the attorney for Michael Christopher Harris filed objections Tuesday to his client’s presentence investigation report. Details contained in that report are under seal and cannot be publicly viewed.
WITN
One person killed in Drive by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
rrspin.com
Linda Kay Varsho Coggins
Linda Kay Varsho Coggins, 78, of Littleton died on Saturday October 8, 2022. Kay was born in Harnett County to the late Michael Varsho Jr., and Bertie Margaret Johnson Varsho. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Emily Varsho Sills. She was a graduate of the University of...
Suspect arrested after daytime shooting kills 1 in Rocky Mount
Scottie Winstead, 48, was identified as the victim, according to police.
'Put the dog on a leash': Pit bull severely injures Rocky Mount couple, police officer bit in thigh
An officer shot the dog with her duty weapon after being bitten, Rocky Mount PD confirms.
rrspin.com
HCC hosts career fair Wednesday
Halifax Community College will host a Public Service Career Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Griffin Centre. Attendees will be able to connect with employers from Morrison Dental Group, Pam Specialty Hospital of Rocky Mount, Roanoke River Correctional Institution, Nash Correctional Institution, Nash UNC Healthcare, Rural Health Group, Accordius Health at Scotland Manor, and ECU Health North Hospital.
