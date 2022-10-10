Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Prague Times
Joan A. Hruby, 78
Joan A. Hruby, age 78, of Shakopee, died peacefully with her family at her side at her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Joan was born on January 31, 1944 in New Prague to Daniel and Ludmilla (Marek) Tikalsky, Sr. She grew up in New Prague, attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, graduated from New Prague High School, attended two years at Mankato State College, and attended St. Catherine’s College. Joan married Edward J. Hruby on November 15, 1966 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Though the marriage would dissolve, the couple had four beautiful children together and remained close. Joan was an entrepreneur who held numerous administrative assistant jobs before becoming the owner of The Big Steer Truck Stop on 35W for 20 years. Not an easy task in those years, Joan broke a glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Truck Stop Association. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Restaurant Association. Following the sale of The Big Steer, Joan finished her storied career as a consultant, helping to launch a new deli-style restaurant in a corporate center.
New Prague Times
Rodney Busch, 63 - Death Notice
Rodney Busch, age 63, of New Prague, died Monday, October 10, 2022 at MCHS - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. Services are pending.
msureporter.com
Mav Machine stuns stadium
Header Photo: Last Saturday, The Maverick Machine Athletic Band preformed at the Annual Youth In Music Marching band show. The band preformed an exhibition of their show “Time Machine” In the Minnesota Vikings very own U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Machine was one of three collegiate bands to preform at this event. (Lily Anderson/The Reporter)
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
Minnesota Gophers Football Will Play Alabama, The Date Will Shock You!
The University of Minnesota Athletic Department made a huge announcement today about a future football matchup between the Gophers and Crimson Tide, but you'll have to wait a minute to see this game. In a short press release, the Gophers announced that Alabama has been added to the upcoming football...
myalbertlea.com
Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson
Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson triumphed over Alzheimer’s on 10/9/2022 at Thorne Crest Memory Care unit and is no longer confined by the disease’s symptoms and her spirt is now free. Private services will be held and interment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.
RELATED PEOPLE
Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced
Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023. The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
knuj.net
WINTHROP FIELD FIRE
The Winthrop Fire Department was called out Tuesday to a fire in a field of bean stubble. Chief Justin Tenyck says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was tossed from a vehicle on Highway 19. About 80 acres burned and crews were able to stop the fire before it got to a standing bean field. Winthrop called in the Gaylord Fire Department for mutual aid. No one was hurt.
hot967.fm
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
Announcing the Business Moving Into Former Rochester Lighting Store
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
KEYC
Nicollet authorities release new photo of missing man
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of a missing 28-year-old man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson has been missing since Sep. 30. Family members says he does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare. Abrahamson was wearing a lime-green...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?
For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature. So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet
He was ordered out of a stolen vehicle when police made the discovery.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Comments / 0