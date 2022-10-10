ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Prague Times

Joan A. Hruby, 78

Joan A. Hruby, age 78, of Shakopee, died peacefully with her family at her side at her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Joan was born on January 31, 1944 in New Prague to Daniel and Ludmilla (Marek) Tikalsky, Sr. She grew up in New Prague, attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, graduated from New Prague High School, attended two years at Mankato State College, and attended St. Catherine’s College. Joan married Edward J. Hruby on November 15, 1966 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Though the marriage would dissolve, the couple had four beautiful children together and remained close. Joan was an entrepreneur who held numerous administrative assistant jobs before becoming the owner of The Big Steer Truck Stop on 35W for 20 years. Not an easy task in those years, Joan broke a glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Truck Stop Association. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Restaurant Association. Following the sale of The Big Steer, Joan finished her storied career as a consultant, helping to launch a new deli-style restaurant in a corporate center.
SHAKOPEE, MN
msureporter.com

Mav Machine stuns stadium

Header Photo: Last Saturday, The Maverick Machine Athletic Band preformed at the Annual Youth In Music Marching band show. The band preformed an exhibition of their show “Time Machine” In the Minnesota Vikings very own U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Machine was one of three collegiate bands to preform at this event. (Lily Anderson/The Reporter)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King

Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
TRUMAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MN
City
Morristown, MN
City
Waterville, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Waterville, MN
Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
myalbertlea.com

Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson

Kay Joanne (Carlsen) Goodmanson triumphed over Alzheimer’s on 10/9/2022 at Thorne Crest Memory Care unit and is no longer confined by the disease’s symptoms and her spirt is now free. Private services will be held and interment will be at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Green
Bring Me The News

Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced

Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023. The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.
WINSTED, MN
knuj.net

WINTHROP FIELD FIRE

The Winthrop Fire Department was called out Tuesday to a fire in a field of bean stubble. Chief Justin Tenyck says they believe the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was tossed from a vehicle on Highway 19. About 80 acres burned and crews were able to stop the fire before it got to a standing bean field. Winthrop called in the Gaylord Fire Department for mutual aid. No one was hurt.
WINTHROP, MN
hot967.fm

Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal

A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
FAIRMONT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Lifeenterprise
KEYC

Nicollet authorities release new photo of missing man

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of a missing 28-year-old man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson has been missing since Sep. 30. Family members says he does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare. Abrahamson was wearing a lime-green...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Minnesota Reformer

What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?

For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature.  So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy