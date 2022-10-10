The murder of Emmett Till is a landmark event in America's long history of racism and injustice. His story has been taught in schools across the country, yet there are still groups of people who attempt to bury his story, hiding it from the public. While the country has progressed in some ways since 1955, there have been other areas that have frustratingly stayed the same, which makes Chinonye Chukwu's latest feature film, Till, still tragically relevant. It's infuriating, but maybe not too surprising that it has taken so long for Emmett and Mamie Till's story to be told in this way, and finally, just mere months after the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was finally passed, 67 years after the egregious act of pure hatred, their story is being told with this large of a platform. Chukwu makes it clear over the course of the film and through the depiction of Mamie Till-Mobley's (Danielle Deadwyler) resilience and how her grief led to her to activism, that sometimes stories like these are necessary and important to hear.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO