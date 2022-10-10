Read full article on original website
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
'The Rings of Power' and 9 More Epic Soundtracks by Bear McCreary
With a career spanning almost twenty years, multi-award-winning musician and composer Bear McCreary has left his musical mark not only in television, but across films and video games as well. At only five years old, it was upon a pivotal viewing of Back to the Future that McCreary discovered his passion for film and television music.
How to Watch 'Shantaram' Starring Charlie Hunnam
Life on the run is one heart-racing adventure in Shantaram, the latest drama thriller series starring none other than Charlie Hunnam. Joining Hunnam on his quest for redemption is a roster of talented actors, namely Fayssal Bazzi, Antonia Desplat, Rachel Kamath, Vincent Perez, Sujaya Dasgupta, Elektra Kilbey, Matthew Joseph, Shubham Saraf, Alyy Khan, and Gabrielle Scharnitzky.
'House of the Dragon' Gives Alicent Depth That the Book Never Did
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.Since the start of House of the Dragon, every character has been expanding from the source material the show is based upon. The series gave each character's motivations that were hinted at or simply non-existent in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.
What Is the Paragon Cult in 'The Midnight Club'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Midnight Club. Ever since the release of The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, writer and director Mike Flanagan has established himself as a household name for fans of both horror and psychological dramas. Through haunted houses and vampire-ridden islands alike, he conducts deep explorations of topics such as family, love, faith, and, of course, how humans deal with their own mortality. In his newest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, Flanagan and co-creator Leah Fong delve into the unfairness of premature death and the nature of storytelling.
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
Marvel Delays 'Deadpool 3,' 'Fantastic Four,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' as 'Blade' is Put on Hold
Disney has made some significant changes to its release date schedule including pushing back some major titles for Marvel Studios. Earlier today, reports came out about pre-production being halted on Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie as the studio continues to look for a director after amicably splitting from Basamam Tariq, who remains an executive producer on the project. The project has now moved to September 6, 2024, pushed back from its November 3, 2023 date.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
Martin Scorsese to Direct 'Gangs of New York' TV Series
It has been announced that Miramax Television will be shopping around a TV adaptation of Gangs of New York to both premium and streaming networks. Martin Scorsese, who directed the 2002 Oscar-nominated film version of Gangs of New York, is attached to direct the first two episodes of the series. Playwright and television writer Brett Leonard is attached to the project as a writer as well. The show will be taken out to buyers in November.
'Blade Runner' to 'Back to the Future': 10 Sci-Fi Movies and Shows That Attempted to Predict the Future
Much of the reason science fiction is so successful as a genre is that viewers often don’t have to suspend their disbelief that much. Many of the strange places and pieces of technology in the genre help to tell unique and imaginative stories while remaining grounded in reality. For instance, these movies and shows allow viewers to see what earth or humanity would look like when set in a different universe, in an alternate past, or sometimes in the future.
Why We Love 'Mob Psycho 100's Reigen Arataka
If you know nothing else about Mob Psycho 100 you’ve likely at least heard of Reigen Arataka (Takahiro Sakurai). The character is a beloved target of fan appreciation and jokes with a deluge of fan art flooding the #RedrawReigen tag on Twitter after every new season. His newest bout with Twitter infamy is after a whole host of polls naming him #1 Anime Dad and Hottest Anime Woman (among other titles he is equally unqualified for) went viral in September. He’s memed on by the Mob Psycho 100 fandom to an almost outrageous extent, but this deluge of fan content is much more than a joke. Reigen Arataka, while often the butt of jokes both within the show and without, is an incredibly complex character who does the important work of embodying the show’s central themes of self-determination and self-actualization.
10 Best 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episodes Before the 2000s, Ranked
Since debuting in 1989, The Simpsons has become a cultural icon. More than just a TV show, The Simpsons has infiltrated every form of media. Video games, comic books, albums, and even a feature film have all been produced, proving the Springfield family's influence stretches far and wide. In recent years it has been crowned the longest-running primetime American scripted series, and it has shown no signs of stopping.
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96
Legendary actress Angela Lansbury, one of the most tenured actresses ever with iconic roles spanning across television, film, and theater, has died at age 96. Known for dazzling audiences in a variety of roles ranging from a soviet spy to an amateur writer/detective and a singing teapot, she had an extraordinarily diverse career across the industry, becoming one of the most recognizable faces out there. Her death was announced on Twitter by Ali Velshi. She was just five days away from her 97th birthday. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
Eoin Macken on How 'La Brea' Season 2 Differs From Season 1
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of La Brea.]In Season 2 of the NBC sci-fi adventure series La Brea, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have made their way through a sinkhole that landed them in prehistoric Seattle to Los Angeles, on a mission to reunite with the rest of the family they were separated from. Only things are never that easy, with Eve (Natalie Zea) being held by a dangerous but mysterious group of individuals known as the Exiles and son Josh (Jack Martin) having mistakenly ended up in 1988. And even if Gavin can bring them all together again, they have to figure out how to get past all of their own personal family drama, in order to work together to find their way back home.
How Galadriel's Attitude Changed After Her Conversation With Adar in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.As the season finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power approaches, now is as good a time as ever to revisit the earlier episodes of the Prime Video show. We waited for so long, we deserve it. As it lines up one episode better than the next, there are a few moments that stick, as they are usually turning points for some of the main characters. One such case was the confrontation between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Adar (Joseph Mawle) in "Udûn", the sixth episode. Although the episode was marked for the explosion of Mount Doom, this phenomenal scene also had a lasting effect in the Elf protagonist, deeply felt in the following episode, "The Eye".
‘Till’ Review: Danielle Deadwyler Gives a Powerhouse Performance in Emotional True Story
The murder of Emmett Till is a landmark event in America's long history of racism and injustice. His story has been taught in schools across the country, yet there are still groups of people who attempt to bury his story, hiding it from the public. While the country has progressed in some ways since 1955, there have been other areas that have frustratingly stayed the same, which makes Chinonye Chukwu's latest feature film, Till, still tragically relevant. It's infuriating, but maybe not too surprising that it has taken so long for Emmett and Mamie Till's story to be told in this way, and finally, just mere months after the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was finally passed, 67 years after the egregious act of pure hatred, their story is being told with this large of a platform. Chukwu makes it clear over the course of the film and through the depiction of Mamie Till-Mobley's (Danielle Deadwyler) resilience and how her grief led to her to activism, that sometimes stories like these are necessary and important to hear.
10 Best Horror Movies of the '70s, According to IMDb
The 1970s were a great decade for movies in general and horror in particular. Gritty, low-budget horrors like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Last House on the Left arrived with great impact, spawning legions of sequels and imitators. Future icons including Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Ridley Scott made their first forays into the genre, with thrilling results. Not to mention, foreign language horrors (especially Italian giallo) continued to gain popularity in the UK and North America.
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Team Up to Find a Missing Girl
As Netflix teased yesterday with a floral Twitter post, fans of mystery stories can celebrate because the new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 has arrived. Like in the original film, the sequel will follow a young detective (played by Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown) as she solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). The streamer is set to premiere the adventure in early November.
'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.
22 Things to Know About Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Including Where to Find Some Easter Eggs
Collider was recently given the opportunity to participate, along with a variety of other media outlets, in a behind-the-scenes look at Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is a stop-motion animation reinvention of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the little wooden marionette, magically brought to life. The film will still follow the well-known tale of the grieving woodcarver named Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley), who forms a bond with the mischievous boy made of wood called Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann), only now it’s being told with the heart and through the world view of Guillermo del Toro.
