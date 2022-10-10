Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa farmers lead state in corn, beans harvested
Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops. About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Sioux City Journal
Papillion-La Vista baffles Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 3-0
Papillion-La Vista's defense kept Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on October 13. Last season, Papillion-La Vista and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on October 14, 2021 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Sioux City Symphony An Evening With The Villalobos Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111. Travis Ledoyt - A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121. An Evening with Sue Horowitz, 8 p.m., Oct. 15;...
Sioux City Journal
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson CEO met with Dakota Dunes employees Tuesday; spoke last week to Govs. Noem, Reynolds
DAKOTA DUNES -- As state and local leaders worked behind-the-scenes to try and convince Tyson Foods to reverse plans to transfer over 500 white-collar jobs from Siouxland to Arkansas, the head of the giant meat company took questions Tuesday from the employees who must decide whether to move or stay here.
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Mayflower Congregational UCC will have a Free Community Rummage. The event will be in the street in front of the church at 1407 W. 18th St.from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be a variety of nice clothing, housewares, bed linens, and toys that have been donated to us to share with others. There is something for everyone, and everything is free.
Sioux City Journal
Bomgaars becoming 2nd largest farm and ranch retailer with purchase of 73 Orscheln stores
SIOUX CITY -- Bomgaars is purchasing 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, striking a what it called a "mega-deal" that makes the Sioux City-based retailer the nation's second-largest farm and ranch retailer, behind only Tractor Supply Co. The complex transaction, announced Tuesday, involved Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply, which had been...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City S.C. North flies high over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-1
Sioux City S.C. North showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-1 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 11. Recently on September 29, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared off with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: The Class 3A, District 1 playoff race heats up
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – In a tightly contested Class 3A, District 1, the Warriors and Tigers are battling with three other teams for two playoff spots with two weeks to play. Sioux Center is 2-1 in district play, tied with Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and MOC-Floyd Valley for the lead in the district. Carroll is 1-2 in district play, a game behind the other four schools.
Sioux City Journal
Creative couture with an artistic edge on the runway at the Sound & Style Fashion Show
Dressed entirely in pink, Melissa Gillette was able to wave a feathered fan with considerable aplomb. That’s because the 23-year-old Sioux City woman has worked as a fashion model since she was a teenager. “Confidence is key to being a model,” Gillette explained. “Even if you make a mistake,...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Excited to see Bomgaars continue to expand
THE MINI: With its purchase Tuesday of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, Sioux City-based Bomgaars became the nation's second-largest farm and ranch retailer. It's exciting to see a homegrown, family business achieve that lofty status. We're proud of the Bomgaars family and their over 3,300 employees as the company continues to grow and prosper. -- Journal editorial board.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: New faces, system changes headline 2022-23 season for Coyotes
VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball program went through a leadership change in March, as Eric Peterson was brought in to become the head coach of the Coyotes. With that leadership change, the team saw an exodus of players, but also an influx of fresh faces....
Sioux City Journal
Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opted out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event
SIOUX CITY — Tuesday night's League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City was a one-party affair. Republican hopefuls Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson, who are respectively running in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, have decided not to participate in the informational event according to Dagna Simmons, the president of the local chapter of the 102-year-old nonprofit political organization.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police Department relocates its mobile speed kiosks
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department relocated its two mobile speed kiosks on Wednesday. The kiosks now are watching for speeders at the 2900 block of Transit Avenue and the 3400 block of Military Road. They previously were in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the...
Sioux City Journal
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County candidates answer questions in forum ahead of Nov. election
SIOUX CITY -- Candidates for local Woodbury County positions answered a variety of questions on why they are running for election during a candidate forum Wednesday. Candidates for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisor District 2 position and the Woodbury County Attorney position took questions about wind turbines and pipelines, marijuana possession and the death penalty.
Sioux City Journal
State revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state panel said Thursday that Iowa's economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022...
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton battle for District seedings advantage
SERGEANT BLUFF – Both teams may be 2-5 on the season, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors and Bishop Heelan Crusaders are tied with two other schools atop the district standings with a 2-1 record in districts. The Crusaders head to Sergeant Bluff Friday night with a spot atop of...
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City sues consultant over role in opioid crisis
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The city of South Sioux City is seeking damages from a national consulting firm for its role in marketing the addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Omaha, the city, along with Sarpy County, Nebraska, says it is has incurred "substantial costs" because of opioid addiction that resulted from a "broad scheme to deceptively market opioids" by drug manufacturers with the help of McKinsey & Company, a New York-based consulting company hired by OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma to increase sales of the powerful painkiller.
