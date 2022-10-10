ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Northwest Iowa farmers lead state in corn, beans harvested

Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops. About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Papillion-La Vista baffles Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 3-0

Papillion-La Vista's defense kept Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on October 13. Last season, Papillion-La Vista and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on October 14, 2021 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Sioux City Symphony An Evening With The Villalobos Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111. Travis Ledoyt - A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121. An Evening with Sue Horowitz, 8 p.m., Oct. 15;...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre

REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Church News

Mayflower Congregational UCC will have a Free Community Rummage. The event will be in the street in front of the church at 1407 W. 18th St.from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15. There will be a variety of nice clothing, housewares, bed linens, and toys that have been donated to us to share with others. There is something for everyone, and everything is free.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City S.C. North flies high over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-1

Sioux City S.C. North showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3-1 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 11. Recently on September 29, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln squared off with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Sioux City Journal

SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: The Class 3A, District 1 playoff race heats up

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – In a tightly contested Class 3A, District 1, the Warriors and Tigers are battling with three other teams for two playoff spots with two weeks to play. Sioux Center is 2-1 in district play, tied with Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and MOC-Floyd Valley for the lead in the district. Carroll is 1-2 in district play, a game behind the other four schools.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Excited to see Bomgaars continue to expand

THE MINI: With its purchase Tuesday of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, Sioux City-based Bomgaars became the nation's second-largest farm and ranch retailer. It's exciting to see a homegrown, family business achieve that lofty status. We're proud of the Bomgaars family and their over 3,300 employees as the company continues to grow and prosper. -- Journal editorial board.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opted out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

SIOUX CITY — Tuesday night's League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City was a one-party affair. Republican hopefuls Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson, who are respectively running in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, have decided not to participate in the informational event according to Dagna Simmons, the president of the local chapter of the 102-year-old nonprofit political organization.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Police Department relocates its mobile speed kiosks

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department relocated its two mobile speed kiosks on Wednesday. The kiosks now are watching for speeders at the 2900 block of Transit Avenue and the 3400 block of Military Road. They previously were in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County candidates answer questions in forum ahead of Nov. election

SIOUX CITY -- Candidates for local Woodbury County positions answered a variety of questions on why they are running for election during a candidate forum Wednesday. Candidates for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisor District 2 position and the Woodbury County Attorney position took questions about wind turbines and pipelines, marijuana possession and the death penalty.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

State revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state panel said Thursday that Iowa's economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

South Sioux City sues consultant over role in opioid crisis

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The city of South Sioux City is seeking damages from a national consulting firm for its role in marketing the addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Omaha, the city, along with Sarpy County, Nebraska, says it is has incurred "substantial costs" because of opioid addiction that resulted from a "broad scheme to deceptively market opioids" by drug manufacturers with the help of McKinsey & Company, a New York-based consulting company hired by OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma to increase sales of the powerful painkiller.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE

