Charleston is a versatile destination — it’s a college town, a historic city, a coastal community, a foodies’ haven, and a great place for a bachelorette party, making it the perfect southern city for just about everyone. No matter the budget, the interests, or the appetite, Charleston delivers — that’s why more than 7 million people visit this beautiful city every year. You can choose to meander the cobblestone streets of South Carolina’s oldest city enjoying everything randomly or you can follow our guide to craft your own itinerary that’ll help make the most of your time in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO