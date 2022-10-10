Read full article on original website
Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction: Tigers Aim for Seventh Straight Win Over Seminoles
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles (FSU) game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
FSU football: 2023 DB commit Ja’Bril Rawls receives rankings boost
One thing you’ve consistently heard me say about the FSU football coaching staff is they are great talent evaluators. They don’t pay attention to who has how many stars or who has offered because they are not afraid to trust their evaluations. A prime example is 2023 defensive...
2023 OL Decommits From Clemson
Clemson loses blue-chip offensive lineman from its 2023 recruiting class.
Fall Ball Notebook: Observations from FSU Baseball's First Two Days of Full Team Practice
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball began fall ball on Tuesday. The Seminoles held their first scrimmage on Wednesday with a handful of young arms on the mound. Here are notes and observations from the first two days of practice:. Link Jarrett runs an extremely efficient and high-paced practice. Within the...
FSU football: 2023 commit Vandrevius Jacobs earns composite four star
Longtime 2023 FSU football wide receiver commit, Vandrevius Jacobs is a player we felt had been underrated for a long time. Jacobs had a three-star (.8628) ranking when he committed to the Noles in June 2021. He was the His nickname is “All Day Dre” because he consistently catches everything...
The Game Plan: Coastal Clash With Duke
InsideCarolina.com's Game Plan podcast features Jason Staples and Greg Barnes discussing North Carolina’s matchup with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in Wallace Wade Stadium. The 8:00 p.m. kickoff features a Carolina team trying to create separation in the ACC’s Coastal division while the Devils are coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia Tech.
Wednesday’s Practice Report: Pump in the Noise, FSU’s WRs can be an Issue
Most of Clemson’s roster has never played at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium before, which should add a little intrigue to the fourth-ranked Tigers’ ACC showdown against the Seminoles on Saturday night.
FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against NC State
FSU football suffered a heartbreaking loss Saturday night against NC State. The Noles blew a 17-3 halftime lead and didn’t score a single point in the second half, reminiscent of the program’s loss in 2012 with Jimbo Fisher at the helm. Admittedly, that team had bigger aspirations and...
Swinney and Tigers Excited to Return to FSU; Plus Injury Update
For the third straight week, the No. 4/5 Clemson Tigers will welcome the eyes of prime-time national television audience on ABC when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 15.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
What's Trending: Roderick Robinson flips from UCLA to Georgia | Recruiting 247
247Sports' Recruiting Analysts Blair Angulo and Chris Singletary talks about Class of 2023 4-star RB Roderick Robinson's flip from the UCLA Bruins to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
PHOTOS: Preseason basketball practice 10/13
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- View photographs from the Hurricanes basketball practice on Thursday. Returning starters Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller along with six newcomers, including transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier, are among those featured.
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
The Post and Courier
Clemson the city plans rebrand to differentiate from Clemson the university
CLEMSON — When the city of Clemson incorporated in 1943 — changing its name from Calhoun — its residents and leaders couldn’t have known the university’s popularity would mask the small-town charm they’d come to appreciate. With that in mind, the current City Council...
fsunews.com
FSU alumni donates $2.7 million to the College of Business
FSU has recently received a generous donation of $2.7 million to the College of Business. Scott Price, Tampa-based founder and CEO of A-LIGN and second-generation FSU College of Business Alumni, has given back to his alma mater in hopes of building a brighter future for students. The 2.7 million dollar...
WYFF4.com
Clemson students call for changes to the code of conduct at second annual 'Take Back Pride March'
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson students held their second annual 'Take Back Pride March' Tuesday afternoon also known as National Coming Out Day. The march is in response to statements made by another student organization in April in regard to a drag show held on campus. More than 100 students...
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his football game
A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sister after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on their way home from the game in Thomasville when a car crossed over the center lane and plowed into their car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing all three, according to WTVM. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
thefamuanonline.com
Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU
Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
