Tallahassee, FL

The Game Plan: Coastal Clash With Duke

InsideCarolina.com's Game Plan podcast features Jason Staples and Greg Barnes discussing North Carolina’s matchup with the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night in Wallace Wade Stadium. The 8:00 p.m. kickoff features a Carolina team trying to create separation in the ACC’s Coastal division while the Devils are coming off a disappointing loss to Georgia Tech.
DURHAM, NC
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

PHOTOS: Preseason basketball practice 10/13

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- View photographs from the Hurricanes basketball practice on Thursday. Returning starters Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller along with six newcomers, including transfers Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier, are among those featured.
RALEIGH, NC
nowhabersham.com

Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
THOMASVILLE, GA
fsunews.com

FSU alumni donates $2.7 million to the College of Business

FSU has recently received a generous donation of $2.7 million to the College of Business. Scott Price, Tampa-based founder and CEO of A-LIGN and second-generation FSU College of Business Alumni, has given back to his alma mater in hopes of building a brighter future for students. The 2.7 million dollar...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSB Radio

15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his football game

A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sister after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on their way home from the game in Thomasville when a car crossed over the center lane and plowed into their car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing all three, according to WTVM. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
THOMASVILLE, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU

Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
