Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Dish Network chairman-backed SPAC in talks to buy wireless business unit
(Reuters) – Blank-check firm CONX Corp, backed by Dish Network Corp Chairman Charles Ergen, said on Wednesday it has begun preliminary discussions to acquire Dish’s retail wireless unit, Boost Mobile. The special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said it will appoint a special committee of independent and disinterested directors to...
104.1 WIKY
United Airlines nears order for over 100 widebody jets – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc is nearing an order for more than 100 widebody jets as it studies offers for Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE’s A350, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. United Airlines and Boeing declined to comment,...
104.1 WIKY
Falabella may close up to 10% of its department stores this year
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Chilean retailer Falabella may close between 5% and 10% of its department stores in Peru, Colombia and Chile, its Department Store Chief Executive Francisco Irarrazaval said on Wednesday. Irarrazaval was speaking at an investor day in New York, with other company executives. A source close...
104.1 WIKY
Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues that the company’s proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. “The FTC’s attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand...
Credit Suisse considers Allfunds disposal, Cinco Dias reports
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering selling its stake in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds (ALLFG.AS) to raise cash, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified market sources.
104.1 WIKY
PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on higher prices for sodas and snacks
(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts as the soda and snack giant benefits from multiple price increases to blunt rising costs. The company’s shares rose 2.3% in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates. Consumers, wrestling with a relentless...
104.1 WIKY
Meta’s top product design executive announces departure
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms’ top product design executive, Vice President Margaret Stewart, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she was leaving after more than 10 years at the company. Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Investors worry about hiring outlook, spending before U.S. earnings
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The outlook for jobs and spending may be chief among concerns for investors heading into third-quarter U.S. earnings as expectations increase that the Federal Reserve will need to keep an aggressive approach to hiking interest rates. Estimates for the earnings period have been falling, and...
Comments / 0