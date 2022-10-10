Mid-Missouri farmers see impact of drought, inflation on fall harvest

Read full article on original website
KOMU
Forecast: Our first storm chance in days brings much-needed rainfall
Storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall will be mainly during the morning Tuesday as an upper level system passes by. From now until 10am, showers and thunderstorms will be most likely. This afternoon will be drier and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain warm,...
KOMU
Forecast: Red Flag warnings extended into Friday night
Thursday will be a windy day and the temperatures will be more normal for mid-October. Temperatures are much cooler now this morning in the middle 40s which is a normal morning temp for this time of year. These AM temps are much cooler than the 50s/60s we held at for nightly temps earlier this week.
KOMU
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization
JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means recreational marijuana use would be legalized,...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
KOMU
Forecast: Another rain chance for Wednesday morning, drier conditions ahead
Much of mid-Missouri saw rainfall totals of around half of an inch. Another quick round of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning before we dry out for the rest of the week. WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST. Tuesday night will be mostly dry for most of the night, but that...
KOMU
Voter's Guide: Here's everything to know for MO midterm election
As the Nov. 8 midterm Election Day nears, here's a guide for Missouri voters:. Voter registration deadline for midterm election: Oct. 12. To vote in Missouri, you must be a Missouri resident and U.S. citizen. You also have to be at least 17-and-a-half years old to register to vote and 18 years of age to vote.
KOMU
Organizations push voter registration just before the deadline
JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday. Two organizations held events to register people to vote on the last day. The NAACP registered people to vote in its office in Jefferson City. It has done other voter registration events, like the one it hosted on National Voter Registration Day.
KOMU
Voter ID lawsuit dismissed by Cole County Circuit Court judge
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County Circuit Court judge tossed a lawsuit Wednesday filed by the Missouri chapter of the NAACP and League of Women Voters, regarding the legality of the state's new voter ID law. The two organizations allege the law is unconstitutional because it infringes on the voting...
KOMU
Election officials prepare for next steps as voter registration deadline approaches
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, Oct. 12 marks the final day Missourians can register for the upcoming midterm election. With the new ID requirements implemented by House bill 1878, voters are now required to present photo ID to not only register, but to vote as well on Nov. 8. "If you're...
KOMU
22-year-old man found dead two days after Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Caleb Berkaw, a 22-year-old from Big Spring, was found dead following a crash on Route J Monday night. He was discovered two days after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Berkaw traveled off the right side of the road while negotiating a...
