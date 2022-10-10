ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 19

GF65
3d ago

I really don't see why the owners and the union cannot come to an agreement to the rail workers main grievance. And here comes clueless Joe talking chit again. I'm wondering what Biden is giving both the owners and union to settle this contract problem. Bc you and I know that there ain't no way in hell the owners are willing to give the workers that kind of pay raises without getting something in return. And along comes Joe with our taxpayer dollars credits Oh and government subsidies. While the union is ready to raise their fees and dues. smh...

Reply(1)
3
Charles Lowrie
3d ago

promised not to strike before the election , err ahhh before Congress from vacation again.

Reply(5)
8
Robin Banks
3d ago

But Joe said he single handedly took care of that.

Reply(3)
9
Related
bloomberglaw.com

Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law

An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
LABOR ISSUES
CNN

The threat of a freight railroad strike is back

A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

Rail Union BMWED Members Reject Contract Deal With U.S. Railroads

(Reuters) - A union representing employees who build and maintain tracks said on Monday its members rejected the tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo"...
TRAFFIC
The Week

Buttigieg: Rejected rail union deal is just the 'natural process of back-and-forth'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asserted his confidence in finalizing a deal between railroad unions and freight rail companies on Tuesday in a town hall at Georgetown University, per the newsletter Wake Up To Politics. This statement followed news that one of the largest unions in the negotiations rejected the deal on Monday, reigniting fears of a railroad strike. Buttigieg called the rejection part of "a very natural process of back-and-forth" and predicted that the agreement would be finalized after "a little more revision," reports Wake Up To Politics.  The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) announced they were rejecting the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Railroads#National Rail#Tony D#Bmwed#The White House
coinchapter.com

It’s Coming Again: Railroad Strike That Could Cripple US Economy

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — A railroad strike action that could cripple the United States economy is impending as the union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation’s freight carriers. In detail, following the failure of the rail union to reach a satisfactory agreement...
LABOR ISSUES
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
gcaptain.com

Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard from Delivering Icebreaker to Russian Mining Company

The Finnish Government is blocking Helsinki Shipyard from delivering an icebreaker to Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel. The shipyard, which is known for its icebreaker construction, said Wednesday it had received a “negative decision” from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 30th related to the export license of the vessel, confirming reports in Finnish press. The shipyard’s statement did not go into specifics.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy