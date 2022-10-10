ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu raises subscription price, Disney+ to follow soon

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — If you haven’t noticed already, Hulu subscription costs have risen, effective Monday, Oct. 10, following an August announcement from parent company Disney that price hikes were coming before the end of the year.

Following Hulu and ESPN+, which saw a price hike in August , Disney+ subscription plans will become more expensive in less than two months.

These price increases follow other streaming and subscription-based services that have been raising their costs throughout the year.

Disney executives previously announced their subscription bump as the company prepares to roll out an ad-supported Disney+ plan that it unveiled earlier this year . The ad-supported plan will be available starting on Dec. 8, the same day the prices of other Disney streaming platforms will increase.

According to an August release , Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 a month, the current monthly price of the standard no-ad Disney+ plan. If you prefer your Disney+ without ads, that plan will cost $10.99 a month starting in early December, or $109.99 annually.

On Dec. 8, Disney+ and Hulu bundle plans will also see a price hike. Here’s how they’ll change:

Plan New Price (monthly)
Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) $9.99
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with ads)
$12.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers)
$14.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $19.99
Disney+, Hulu (with live TV), ESPN+ (all with ads) $69.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads and live TV), and ESPN+ (with ads) (existing customers) $74.99
Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with live TV and no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) $82.99

Disney hasn’t announced if the cost for student discounted plans will change.

Following its August price increase, ESPN+ now costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually for the plan with ads, $74.99 per event for UFC PPV, and $124.98 annually for the PPV package.

Hulu now costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually with ads, and $14.99 a month without ads.

This isn’t the first price hike we’ve seen to streaming services this year. In February, Amazon Prime’s annual cost jumped , impacting streaming through its platform. Netflix raised its monthly costs in January, with prices rising by about $1 to $2, depending on the plan.

Netflix will add a lower-priced, ad-supported plan soon but an official date hasn’t yet been announced. Disney+ was largely the last ad-free platform – in addition to ESPN+ and Hulu, Peacock already offered an ad-supported plan. While Apple’s streaming service is ad-free, it does have promotions for its own content.

Subscription price hikes aren’t limited to streaming services, either. Next week, Sam’s Club will raise its membership fee for the first time in nearly a decade. In March, Costco CFO Richard Galanti discussed the possibility of a membership hike in the near future, “especially in light of companies like Amazon and Netflix raising their fees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Netflix to launch ad-supported, $7 service

(WTVO) — Netflix, facing a subscriber downturn for the first time in a decade, is launching an ad-supported service on November 3rd. According to Vox, the new version will cost subscribers $7 a month and will contain about 4 minutes of ads per hour, inserted before and during shows. Netflix's current basic plan runs $10 […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Staples#S Club#Business Industry#Linus Business#Social Security Cola#Rr
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Suspect had bags of meth in truck, body cavity

A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity. Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police conducted a traffic stop […]
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family said she was airlifted to Springfield […]
NEWMAN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

