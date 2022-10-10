ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning

The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000

The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?

ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
Crypto Market Shows No Signs Of Positive Movement, Is ‘Uptober’ A Myth?

The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.
No Pivot In Sight: Why Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Strengthens

Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K

Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,300: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline?

Ethereum tested the key $1,265 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH might correct higher, but upsides could face hurdles near $1,300 and $1,310. Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Stellar Soars 6% In Last 30 Days – Can XLM Keep On Shining This Week?

Since the beginning of this month, Stellar (XLM) has increased by 6%, continuing its remarkable monthly performance. Coingecko reports a 4-day performance for XLM of 5.3%, while charts show an impressive 31.50% rise over the previous 30 days. This price change is even more unexpected when considered in light of...
COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data

Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5,000

The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price...
What to Expect from DOGE and IMPT Price? Both are likely to hit $0.5 by 2023

The crypto market may be in a bit of a lull, but there are tentative signs that it is going to break out of its rut and move onto a bullish path. While major tokens are currently far from their all-time highs, some altcoins are proving to be extremely promising, bucking the trend with strong indicators of growth in the short term.
Bitcoin Price Jumps 5%, Why Recent Breakout Seems Significant

Bitcoin price traded to a new weekly low before reversing losses against the US Dollar. BTC broke $19,500 and might rise further towards $20,500. Bitcoin is up nearly 5% and there was a clear move above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100...
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?

Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support. Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
The End of Bitcoin Woes? BTCUSD Analysis October 11, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible bottoming scenario in Bitcoin price based on a potential expanded flat correction and an ending diagonal. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 11, 2022. Bears and bulls are battling...
