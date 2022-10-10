Read full article on original website
Family sues Warren police, teen says he's 'scared to go places' after being punched, kicked by officers
The family of Tyler Wade, a 17-year-old boy allegedly beaten and stomped on by Warren police during a traffic stop after a police chase in June, is filing a $20 million lawsuit against the department.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old car thief jumps off bridge while running from police
A 14-year-old jumped off a 25-foot high bridge while trying to escape Brownstown police. He had been caught driving a stolen Mustang, but ran out of gas in Detroit so he took off on foot.
fox2detroit.com
Warren teen sues police department after being kicked, punched during arrest
A 17-year-old in Warren has filed a lawsuit against the police department, claiming that he was unnecessarily roughed up during an arrest in June. Now, his attorneys have released the police bodycam video of the arrest.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to 2-year-old's head, shoot up Detroit house during break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother of two said she is fearing for her life after a suspect held a gun to her toddler's head and shot up her house during a break-in early Monday. The woman said two men who she's seen before broke into her home near...
Police find guns on 2 teens accused of stealing underwear from Zumiez at Somerset mall
Two teenagers from Lansing and Detroit are facing charges after they were caught with loaded guns while allegedly shoplifting at the Somerset Collection in Troy.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 men reportedly stabbed, pushed fellow Washtenaw County inmate down stairs, killing him -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison. Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate...
Warren police commissioner says attorney left out 'important' details, 'reasonable force' was used in arrest of 17-year-old
Warren police are releasing more details about the June 2 car chase and arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, a day after he and the Cochran Law Firm announced plans to sue the Warren Police Department.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Hampton Inn clerk killed while checking on other staff, police say
Police said 55-year-old Tyrone Chapple was checking in on other staff who were trying to get Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis to leave the Dearborn Hampton Inn when Williams-Lewis allegedly killed the clerk. He then barricaded himself in a hotel room for about seven hours.
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Detroit woman killed by hit-and-run driver looking for answers
DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers. Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Johnson’s identical twin sister,...
Police searching for 13-year-old Detroit girl who left home without permission on Tuesday
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing child on the city’s west side. The 13-year-old girl left home without permission on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder.
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: 14-year-old in stolen Mustang runs out of gas, jumps from I-75 bridge to run from Brownstown Police
The Brownstown Police Department said a 14-year-old who stole one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s on Wednesday tried to escape arrest by jumping from an I-75 overpass after the stolen car ran out of gas. According to police, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woodhaven Police put out a report...
nbc25news.com
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison
MILAN, Mich. – Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison. Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan. Adam Taylor Wright, 42, and Jason Dale Kechego, 41,...
Downriver police pursuit with alleged car thief ends after suspect jumps off I-75 overpass
A suspect is seriously injured after he jumped off the Rouge River bridge to escape police during a pursuit, police say. The man was part of a a group of suspects who allegedly stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect injured after jumping off freeway during Mustang theft investigation, police say
(WXYZ) — A vehicle theft suspect was injured after jumping off an overpass to escape police during a stolen vehicle investigation, the Brownstown Township Police Department says. Police say Wednesday evening, they received a report from the Woodhaven Police Department that three Mustangs were stolen from a Ford Flat...
Have you seen Tommy? Detroit police looking for elderly man who went missing wearing MGM Casino jacket
Police in Detroit are asking for help from the public finding 81-year-old Tommy Thomas, who went missing over the weekend on the city’s northwest side near McNichols and Livernois.
fox2detroit.com
Four kids arrested trying to steal Kia, connected to string of Eastpointe car thefts
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said it arrested four juveniles trying to break into a 2016 Kia on Monday and say they may be responsible for a string of car thefts in the area. On Monday, Eastpointe officers arrived to a call of destruction of property...
