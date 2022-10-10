Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Keith Perrigan, Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
wcyb.com
Crisis in the Classroom: National Bullying Prevention Month
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A safe learning environment is essential for your student to get the best education possible. October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and that's the focus of this week's Crisis in the Classroom. About 16% of students in high school have experienced some form of cyberbullying....
wcyb.com
Father and son shot in Dickenson County shooting
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — According to Dickenson County Sheriff Fleming, a firearm was fired inside a residence just before 9 p.m. on Carter Stanley Highway. A father and son were both shot. They were both flown to area hospitals and are in stable but critical condition. The investigation...
Memorial luncheon being held in Tazewell County, Virginia
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Bill Deskins’ Memorial Bean Luncheon sponsored by the Tazewell Rotary Club will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 11 am – 2 pm at the American Legion Building in Tazewell, Virginia. The cost of a meal is $5.00. The menu...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia Drug Court helping give graduates a second chance
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Helping Southwest Virginians overcome addictions and substance abuse, that's the goal of the Washington County, Virginia Drug Court. It's a four-phase program for high-risk criminal offenders. "It means everything to me. It has done so much for me. It has helped me with everything," said...
wcyb.com
Bristol to celebrate Transit Appreciation Day on Thursday
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you're wanting to learn more about the transit service in Bristol, now is your chance. Thursday, October 11, is Transit Appreciation Day in both Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee. In addition to free bus rides, at the Downtown Center from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00...
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
wcyb.com
New prosthetics and orthotics office opens in Norton
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday in Norton for the grand opening of a prosthetics and orthotics office. The office is called Anchor Brace & Limb. City officials say this is a much-needed service for the Wise County area. Anchor Brace and Limb is located...
Mercer County woman celebrates her 102nd Birthday!
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Back on September 12, 2022, Dolores Pritchett, who also goes by “Dody”, celebrated her 102nd birthday at Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in Bluefield, West Virginia. Employees of Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center surprised Pritchett with a party and personalized everything by her favorite hair bows and her favorite color. “This […]
woay.com
Princeton police seeking public assistance searching for missing woman
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – State police and Princeton authorities seek the community’s help finding Angela Marie Cecil-Lawrence. Witnesses report last seeing her in the Princeton area on October 2. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, contact West Virginia State Police at 304-425-2101.
wcyb.com
Virginia and Tennessee attorneys general tour Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — Two state attorneys general spent Thursday afternoon touring businesses in downtown Bristol. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti kicked off the tour at State Street Brewing. There, a group of lawmakers, community partners and local business owners talked economic development...
cardinalnews.org
Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
mountain-topmedia.com
Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
WVNT-TV
WVSP looking for woman missing from Mercer County
PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police is searching for a woman who was reported missing today from Princeton, West Virginia. The missing person investigation involves Angela Cecil-Lawrence, 40, who was last seen on October 2, 2022 in Princeton. Based on photos of Cecil-Lawrence, she has dark hair with a neck and chest tattoo.
Rent hikes at trailer parks in Mercer County prompts law firm to look closer
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A law firm in Mercer County is ready to listen to those affected by the rent hikes in mobile home parks. Mountain State Justice in West Virginia looks to help mobile home park residents find a solution to the recent lot rent hikes. Attorney Adam Wolfe said the firm represents hard-working West Virginians […]
Johnson City Press
Domestic assault case heading to Wise County grand jury
WISE – The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a county grand jury in November. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged with allegedly beating Melanie Sturgill over three days before her death Aug. 20.
Christmas at Cass December train rides!
CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: Hanging up the whistle
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Roger Stevens has an easy answer when asked why he's been officiating for so long. "I do it because I just love the game," says Stevens. The long time Bristol, Virginia resident has been on the sidelines in his stripes for 50 seasons. Stevens says,...
wcyb.com
Meadowview woman trafficked drugs from California to parts of Southwest Virginia, DOJ says
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A former California woman who recently moved to Southwest Virginia was sentenced Tuesday in Abingdon to 87 months in prison on drug distribution charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing...
