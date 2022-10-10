Read full article on original website
NPCC Jazz Band to perform at North Platte's Espresso Shop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Community College’s jazz band is inviting the public to a free concert in downtown North Platte Oct. 20. The Jazzy Knights will perform from 1:15-2:15 p.m. outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan, 408 N. Chestnut St. Musical selections will include “Oye Como Va” by Santana...
🎧 Post Podcast: Free mammograms, trick or treating at People’s Health in North Platte
Scotty was joined by Elizabeth from People's Health to talk about free mammograms and trick or treating at the clinic in North Platte.
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
🎧Post Podcast: Have a Date Night at the Cedar Room in North Platte
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by B.J., Hector, Amber and Trish from the Cedar Room to learn a little more about the Cedar Room, and to talk about their next Date Night coming up on Oct. 19. Check them out at www.cedarroomne.com.
🎧 Post Podcast: Mid-Plains Community College Business and Community Education Dept.
Scotty was joined by Jeff Smeltzer from the MPCC Business and Community Education Department to talk about offerings.
District 177 construction project moving along
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is still being made on the District 177 construction project. This includes the renovation of the mall while adding a few new restaurants and brand new apartment complex. As North Platte continues to try to make it a place where people would want to...
Great Plains Health partners with Mothers' Milk Bank of Denver
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Now it is easier than ever for mothers to make a difference with a special gift. Great Plains Health is pleased to partner with Mothers’ Milk Bank in Denver, Colo., to make breastmilk more accessible to families who need it in Greater Nebraska. Great Plains Health opened the first breastmilk donation and outreach center in the region.
Students, parents reminded of expectations at North Platte High School activities
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-After numerous problems experienced by supervisors at North Platte High School activities, school administrators are reminding parents and students alike of expectations at activities. In order to make sure we have safe and enjoyable experiences at our activities, we are wanting to communicate some expectations and guidelines for...
North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance presents Rec Yeah Town Hall Forum
News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. NORTH PLATTE, Neb.- The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance will host a Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Town Hall Forum will feature three local panelists to answer community questions regarding Proposition 1 and the Recreation Center Project ahead of the November 8 general election. Our panelists include Megan McGown, North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance member; Bob Barr, City of North Platte Recreation Superintendent; and Brandon Kelliher, City of North Platte Mayor. Community members will have the option to join us in person at NebraskaLand Bank’s 3rd Floor Banquet room located at 1400 S Dewey or virtually via Facebook Live at Move North Platte’s Facebook page.
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years
(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
Capital Humane Society urges adoptions as shelter sees a big increase in dogs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and there are plenty of dogs to choose from in Lincoln. More than 40 years ago, Adopt a Shelter Dog Month was started to help millions of dogs find forever homes. Capital Humane Society’s Matt Madcharo says there’s...
NWS: Worst drought in 10 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards discontinued after more than 3 decades
A decades-long tradition of recognizing top educators in the Omaha Public Schools has come to an end. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation is discontinuing the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards, which are given to 15 OPS teachers each year for their commitment to education. In a statement posted on the...
Curious Cornhuskers: When will Steak ‘n Shake reopen in the Nebraska Union?
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “When will Steak ‘n Shake reopen, and why has it been closed?”. The Nebraska Union is home to the only Steak ‘n Shake in the state, but that doesn’t mean much if the restaurant is never open.
Venue 304, others to be honored at North Platte Chamber annual meeting
The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. will celebrate a historic year of community accomplishments and honor several deserving people at its annual meeting Thursday, Oct. 13 at Venue 304. Tony Goins, Executive Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be the keynote speaker. A social hour...
Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
