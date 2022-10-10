ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
District 177 construction project moving along

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is still being made on the District 177 construction project. This includes the renovation of the mall while adding a few new restaurants and brand new apartment complex. As North Platte continues to try to make it a place where people would want to...
North Platte Post

Great Plains Health partners with Mothers' Milk Bank of Denver

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Now it is easier than ever for mothers to make a difference with a special gift. Great Plains Health is pleased to partner with Mothers’ Milk Bank in Denver, Colo., to make breastmilk more accessible to families who need it in Greater Nebraska. Great Plains Health opened the first breastmilk donation and outreach center in the region.
North Platte Post

North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance presents Rec Yeah Town Hall Forum

News Release North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance. NORTH PLATTE, Neb.- The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance will host a Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The Town Hall Forum will feature three local panelists to answer community questions regarding Proposition 1 and the Recreation Center Project ahead of the November 8 general election. Our panelists include Megan McGown, North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance member; Bob Barr, City of North Platte Recreation Superintendent; and Brandon Kelliher, City of North Platte Mayor. Community members will have the option to join us in person at NebraskaLand Bank’s 3rd Floor Banquet room located at 1400 S Dewey or virtually via Facebook Live at Move North Platte’s Facebook page.
kios.org

Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years

(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
News Channel Nebraska

Wind topples The ooh-aah Tree

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County courthouse has a decision to make after one of the trees from the Enchanted Arboretum was blown from its pedestal Wednesday. Wind of 48 mph overnight and gusts up to 43 mph on Wednesday are blamed for toppling The oooh-aaah Tree by Phyllis Mally at the courthouse’s north sidewalk.
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
knopnews2.com

NWS: Worst drought in 10 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
Sioux City Journal

Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards discontinued after more than 3 decades

1011now.com

Digital kiosk installed in Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown Lincoln has some new technology up and running. On the corners of 14th and P Streets, it’s installed a digital kiosk. Right now it’s the only one of its kind, but it’s hoping to set up five more in the next few years.
