Coronado Schools Foundation Offers Exciting Fall Giving Incentives
CSF’s giving program, Hive 365, is designed to encourage parents and community members to invest $1 per day per student in order to ensure exceptional learning experiences for all students. Donations to CSF directly fund engineering, coding, technology, and visual and performing arts, including band and choir programs at CUSD’s four public schools.
The 2022 Coronado High School Homecoming Court
As students settle into the new school and year and the air turns a bit colder, and football games start up again; there is also one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming. This year’s Homecoming is on October 15th, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Homecoming will be...
CHS Girls Golf Celebrates Senior Night, Stays Undefeated
Win, wash, repeat. It’s all the Coronado girls golf team has done this season. Under the coaching of Head Coach Stuart Gordon, the Islanders girls golf team finds itself with an outstanding record of 8-4 and a perfect 7-0 league record. With two more league matches this past week,...
Christopher G. Elam
Christopher G. Elam passed away peacefully at his home in Coronado, California on July 6, 2022. Chris was born on March 4, 1935, to Wilbur and Emma Magdalene Elam (affectionally known as Ebbie and Maggie), in Los Angeles California. He attended Hart High School in Saugus, California. Chris later joined the U.S. Forest service working in the Los Angeles National Forest, which led to his career with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He married Elayne Krask in 1955, and they had Debora and Dennis. Sadly, Elayne passed away in 1959. He then met Joan his wife of almost 60 years. Chris and Joan had Chris Jr. and Tamara, and they raised their four children in Granada Hills, California.
Loews Coronado Bay Resort Launches Trick-Or-Treat By The Bay
Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family, including guests of the hotel, locals, and visitors. HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m. and begins with a Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from trick-or-treat locations throughout the resort. Garden themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet-and-greet some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.
