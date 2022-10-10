ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County schools announce tentative reopening plan

On Wednesday, the School District of Lee County held a workshop where the superintendent and the school board discussed reopening classrooms to learning. The district’s preliminary plan is to start reopening schools on Monday. Before that, the district needs to make sure schools have working fire alarms and announcement...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lockdown lifted at Palmetto Ridge High; determined to be a hoax

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Palmetto Ridge High in Orangetree after receiving an anonymous call about a threat that turned out to be nothing. No active shooter situation or emergency was found at the school. All students and staff are safe, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday

More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
LEE COUNTY, FL

