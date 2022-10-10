I have been on a silent retreat at Vajra Vidya Buddhist Retreat Center in Crestone, Colorado, for four days. All day long, the members of our group chant and meditate and don’t talk to each other. Needless to say, I experienced boredom during this time. And I’ve come to think that that experience is actually a good thing, so I would like to take a moment to sing boredom’s praises.

