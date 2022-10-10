Read full article on original website
How Feelings Can Change Our Memories
We sometimes need to remember things differently from how they happened to protect ourselves from hurt. Sometimes, when a memory keeps cropping up, focusing on the emotions behind it can be helpful. Digging deeper to find if our memories are accurate can free us from the impact they make on...
Why Your Smile Looks Fake in Pictures
A real smile is more than just moving your mouth, it starts in your brain's emotional circuitry. A genuine smile arises from feelings of happiness. To be more photogenic, stop focusing on your mouth and look for real joy. The horror movie Smile has been racking it up at the...
Failure Is Hard. Learning From It May Be Harder
Failure tends to injure our ego and violate our beliefs and expectations. Thus, it is often denied, dismissed or ignored. An inability to learn from failure reduces the odds of future success. Learning from failure does not happen on its own. Rather, it is a skill that needs to be...
As We Get Older, We Overlook Past Slights
A new study of adults aged 18-92 found that aging was associated with failing to avoid others who previously acted unfairly. This financially costly decision-making in older adults was caused both by memory decline and by a tendency to approach others who were familiar. Young adults were biased toward recalling...
What if You Knew COVID Would Make You Lonely?
Loneliness is not just being solitary or alleviated by company. It is the internal state of not belonging, not being among your people. At the beginning of the pandemic, many may have believed lonely people just weren’t careful enough or those not infected were stronger, tougher. As COVID spread,...
How to Stay Motivated in Tough Times
We can't always stay hopeful under duress but there are ways to stay motivated. Emotions influence our interpretation but one can be a hopeful realist. It's useful to stick to your guns on one carefully chosen goal and be adaptive in how you try to reach it. It's not the...
Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible
Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
Is a “Loveless Marriage” Fact or Fiction?
Marital dissolution may increase psychological distress and decrease emotional well-being through its acrimonious nature. Ending a marriage constitutes a sense of relational failure, which may reduce emotional well-being. Couples who divorce or separate suffer decreased psychological well-being compared to couples who remain married. Years ago, a racy billboard in Chicago...
The Guilt That Women Suffer
Women's inherent attunement to other people’s experiences often becomes something we use against ourselves. Many women believe they're bad if they fail to make everyone happy. When you notice that you’re turning against yourself and falling down the self-blame hole, stop and offer yourself kindness. Women struggle mightily...
10 Action Steps for Parents to Manage Kids' Screen Time
Start managing your child's screen time by modeling and involvement, not restrictions. Recognize that the enemy is not your child. Technology companies are geniuses at keeping your kids and you on screens. If communication, collaboration, and structuring around screen time is a failure, consider owning the technology and more restrictions.
KIDS・
Breaking Out of 'Groundhog Day'
Negative relationship loops can arise in all areas of life, especially at work. While it may be natural for us to find ourselves in a negative relationship loop with others, we do not have to remain stuck in it. There are specific strategies we can employ to interrupt negative relationship...
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
Why Grief Is a Breeding Ground for Guilt
Many people end up feeling guilty in their grief and some are more prone to it than others. It's natural to self-reflect and question past choices and actions after losing a loved one. This can form a breeding ground for guilt. Those who are low on self-compassion and generally inattentive...
What Do All Therapies Have in Common?
Even though you can’t be conscious of what's in your subconscious, it nonetheless drives your behavior. Because we’ve never revised them, the disapproving or discouraging ideas we harbor about ourselves may limit our adult development. All therapies endeavor to find ways of freeing you from outdated belief programs.
In Praise of Boredom
I have been on a silent retreat at Vajra Vidya Buddhist Retreat Center in Crestone, Colorado, for four days. All day long, the members of our group chant and meditate and don’t talk to each other. Needless to say, I experienced boredom during this time. And I’ve come to think that that experience is actually a good thing, so I would like to take a moment to sing boredom’s praises.
Do People Really Care More About Dogs' Than Kids' Happiness?
A report showed more Google searches from people asking about their pet's happiness than about that of their child. The larger number of searches for "is my dog happy?" than for "is my kid happy?" could mean people are actually looking for more information. Perhaps there were more searches about...
PETS・
Preoccupied Attachment and Emotional Circuit Breakers
People with preoccupied styles struggle to turn down the amount of emotional input coming into their brains. Not being able to turn down or tune out negative emotions is like not having a circuit breaker in an electrical system. To cope with relationship ambiguity identify triggers, challenge them with counterevidence,...
Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy
Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
Why Estrangement Reconciliation Is Often Within Reach
There are many pathways to adult-child estrangement beyond parental abuse. Therapists sometimes endorse estrangement from parents who are actually open to feedback and work. Parenting is not the only cause of mental illness. In a recent post here, my colleague Peg Streep wrote that parent-adult child reconciliation is often impossible....
KIDS・
Knowing When It's Time to Quit Your Job
Deciding whether or not to leave your job can be a tough decision. Recognizing the signs that it's not going to get better can help. Not feeling respected or appreciated by your boss and constant stress and unhappiness are big red flags. If there's no room for growth or improvement,...
JOBS・
