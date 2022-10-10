Christopher G. Elam passed away peacefully at his home in Coronado, California on July 6, 2022. Chris was born on March 4, 1935, to Wilbur and Emma Magdalene Elam (affectionally known as Ebbie and Maggie), in Los Angeles California. He attended Hart High School in Saugus, California. Chris later joined the U.S. Forest service working in the Los Angeles National Forest, which led to his career with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He married Elayne Krask in 1955, and they had Debora and Dennis. Sadly, Elayne passed away in 1959. He then met Joan his wife of almost 60 years. Chris and Joan had Chris Jr. and Tamara, and they raised their four children in Granada Hills, California.

