Coronado Chamber Of Commerce Honors Dave Landon With The Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Award
Perhaps there is no better Coronadan to exemplify walking in the shoes of Lewis R Hardy Jr. than retired Navy Captain and base Commanding Officer (CO), David “Dave” Landon. Landon has contributed to the Coronado community in many ways, from his time as a naval aviator to his involvement with a variety of local organizations, including the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), and personifies the ideals of service to others.
The 2022 Coronado High School Homecoming Court
As students settle into the new school and year and the air turns a bit colder, and football games start up again; there is also one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming. This year’s Homecoming is on October 15th, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Homecoming will be...
Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Memorial Award ...
A Call For Volunteers For The Coronado Island Film Festival
The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is set to roll out the red carpet for filmmakers, industry luminaries, and festival goers for the Seventh Annual Film Festival November 9 - 13, 2022. It takes a village… Coronado Village (and Strand) to pull off the legendary hospitality that has become the...
Christopher G. Elam
Christopher G. Elam passed away peacefully at his home in Coronado, California on July 6, 2022. Chris was born on March 4, 1935, to Wilbur and Emma Magdalene Elam (affectionally known as Ebbie and Maggie), in Los Angeles California. He attended Hart High School in Saugus, California. Chris later joined the U.S. Forest service working in the Los Angeles National Forest, which led to his career with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He married Elayne Krask in 1955, and they had Debora and Dennis. Sadly, Elayne passed away in 1959. He then met Joan his wife of almost 60 years. Chris and Joan had Chris Jr. and Tamara, and they raised their four children in Granada Hills, California.
Loews Coronado Bay Resort Launches Trick-Or-Treat By The Bay
Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family, including guests of the hotel, locals, and visitors. HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m. and begins with a Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from trick-or-treat locations throughout the resort. Garden themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet-and-greet some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.
San Diego Wave FC — Pay Attention To This Team
It’s a great time to be a San Diego sports fan, something very rarely murmured at any time in or around San Diego county. The San Diego Padres bested the embarrassing, ear-rubbing, and false accusing New York Mets this past week, two games to one in a three-game set that sent many here in town into a frenzy.
