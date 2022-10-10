ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Yakima to receive CHIP funding for affordable housing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima holds Community Action Day to fight vandalism

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima held its first annual Community Action Day at Washington Middle School on October 13, teaching the community about vandalism and what they can do about it. People learned how to identify and report vandalism and heard from numerous officials. Free Sherwin-Williams paint...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control

Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New York Times best-selling author visits Tri-Cities

Pasco, Wash. - A New York Times best-selling author visited the Tri Cities on October 13th. Sylvia Moreno-Garcia, author of Mexican Gothic is speaking at the Gjurdie Center at Columbia Basin College for the Mid-Columbia literary reads festival. Moreno-Garcia was born in Mexico in 1981 and grew up there as...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Office of Independent Investigations meets with Yakima Valley Law Enforcement

YAKIMA VALLEY - The Office of Independent Investigations (OII) met with law enforcement in the Yakima Valley to address concerns about its role. The OII was created by RCW 43.102 in the package of police reform bills that passed the Washington Legislature last year. Its creation is meant to provide in unbiased opinion in police use of force incidents.
YAKIMA, WA
travelawaits.com

Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State

If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office

RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move

The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia

Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
ELLENSBURG, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Darigold breaks ground with plans to begin operation in 2024

Darigold Inc. broke ground on its state-of-the-art milk-processing facility in north Pasco in early September. The $600 million plant will open in early 2024 with the capacity to process. 8 million pounds of milk per day, supplied by 100 dairy farms in the region. It will employ 200. Darigold first...
PASCO, WA

