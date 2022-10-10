Read full article on original website
Tiniest butterflies in N. America invade Tri-Cities. They’re rarely seen in WA until now
How they got to the Tri-Cities is a mystery.
Yakima to receive CHIP funding for affordable housing
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Commerce announced the third round of grants in the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program (CHIP), allocating almost $5 million toward affordable housing units in 12 counties. The funding can be used for waived connection fees and the water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure costs for affordable housing projects, according to a press release from the Department of Commerce.
Yakima holds Community Action Day to fight vandalism
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima held its first annual Community Action Day at Washington Middle School on October 13, teaching the community about vandalism and what they can do about it. People learned how to identify and report vandalism and heard from numerous officials. Free Sherwin-Williams paint...
Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control
Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
New York Times best-selling author visits Tri-Cities
Pasco, Wash. - A New York Times best-selling author visited the Tri Cities on October 13th. Sylvia Moreno-Garcia, author of Mexican Gothic is speaking at the Gjurdie Center at Columbia Basin College for the Mid-Columbia literary reads festival. Moreno-Garcia was born in Mexico in 1981 and grew up there as...
Office of Independent Investigations meets with Yakima Valley Law Enforcement
YAKIMA VALLEY - The Office of Independent Investigations (OII) met with law enforcement in the Yakima Valley to address concerns about its role. The OII was created by RCW 43.102 in the package of police reform bills that passed the Washington Legislature last year. Its creation is meant to provide in unbiased opinion in police use of force incidents.
Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State
If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
U.S. Attorney Waldref to open Richland office
RICHLAND, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref will open a staffed office in Richland, adding to the Attorney’s Office’s presence in Tri-Cities, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. She will hold a press conference officially announcing the office at 10 a.m. on October 14 in front of the Richland Courthouse and Federal Building.
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
‘Just a joy,’ Pasco farmer shares bounty, highlights National Farmers Day
PASCO, Wash. – At 91 years old, Paul Hatch, still navigates his acreage, lush with fruit trees and vegetables throughout the seasons. “Full throttle, yeah,” the farmer said. Paul shares his bounty with those willing to pick it up themselves, or at the very least make the drive out to his Pasco farm. “Just a joy.” But the land you...
Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works
Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
Yakima domestic violence coalition fighting for thousands of victims
If you’re in an unsafe situation and need to quickly exit out of this article, you can click on any of the links embedded in the story to be redirected to another website. Please remember if you’re in an unsafe situation, you can call OR text 911. You can also call the Yakima YWCA’s 24-hour helpline at 509-248-7796 or see...
City installs fencing along Naches Avenue in Yakima, forcing homeless people to move
The city has installed fences again around the medians of two blocks of Naches Avenue in Yakima used by people who are homeless, and might make the fencing permanent. Yakima officials said temporary fencing went up around the medians on Naches Avenue from East Yakima Avenue to East Walnut Street a few weeks ago because of damage to the grass and irrigation systems in the medians. People experiencing homelessness frequently gather at the spot.
Free fun event for grandparents and grandkids offered Saturday in Richland
Register by Friday to reserve a spot.
Terrace Heights Elementary School goes into temporary ‘secure and teach’ due to nearby police activity
Terrace Heights Elementary School was under a secure and teach order for about 10 minutes Thursday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to East Valley School District’s director of communications Mikal Heintz. No students or staff were harmed. The secure and teach began at about 2:40...
Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food
YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
Darigold breaks ground with plans to begin operation in 2024
Darigold Inc. broke ground on its state-of-the-art milk-processing facility in north Pasco in early September. The $600 million plant will open in early 2024 with the capacity to process. 8 million pounds of milk per day, supplied by 100 dairy farms in the region. It will employ 200. Darigold first...
