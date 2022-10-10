Read full article on original website
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Schools Foundation Offers Exciting Fall Giving Incentives
CSF’s giving program, Hive 365, is designed to encourage parents and community members to invest $1 per day per student in order to ensure exceptional learning experiences for all students. Donations to CSF directly fund engineering, coding, technology, and visual and performing arts, including band and choir programs at CUSD’s four public schools.
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
San Dieguito Union students demand action after ‘transphobic’ Facebook post in parent group
For transgender teen Luna Berardi, a freshman at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas, gender affirming schools provide more than a safe space for expression. They’re a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth, lowering the threat of suicide for which they’re at higher risk than their peers. But Berardi and other...
kusi.com
Parents to protest Encinitas Union School District for hosting ‘Queerfest’ dragshow event
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Encinitas Union School District is planning to host a controversial Halloween event, and parents are outraged. EUSD’s “Boo Bash: Queerfest Family-Family Drag Show” is sponsored by Rich’s Gay Bay and Align Surgical Associates, a gender reassignment surgery center. Parents of students...
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Chamber Of Commerce Honors Dave Landon With The Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Award
Perhaps there is no better Coronadan to exemplify walking in the shoes of Lewis R Hardy Jr. than retired Navy Captain and base Commanding Officer (CO), David “Dave” Landon. Landon has contributed to the Coronado community in many ways, from his time as a naval aviator to his involvement with a variety of local organizations, including the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), and personifies the ideals of service to others.
coronadonewsca.com
The 2022 Coronado High School Homecoming Court
As students settle into the new school and year and the air turns a bit colder, and football games start up again; there is also one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming. This year’s Homecoming is on October 15th, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Homecoming will be...
Nearly 400 Del Norte High students out sick this week
Del Norte High School has reported that almost 400 students were absent on Tuesday and Wednesday due to cold and flu-like symptoms, according to a Poway Unified School District spokeswoman.
Voiceof San Diego
Labor Leader: Supporting SDSU West Was a ‘Big Mistake’
Earlier this year, we wrote about a dispute between San Diego State University and several of San Diego’s labor unions, in which union leaders claimed the university had failed to deliver promises it made to them during the campaign for Measure G, the ballot measure that mandated the city to sell the land to SDSU.
coronadonewsca.com
CUSD Standardized Test Scores Among Highest In San Diego County
On October 20, 2022 Coronado Unified School District Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle will present a comprehensive report to the school board detailing assessment results from the 2021-22 school year. The report will include CAASPP (the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress) and AP (Advanced Placement) scores,...
kusi.com
Measure C: No compromise, no common sense
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit AND limits in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height restrictions would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more...
Daily Aztec
‘Fake slave persona’ assignment outrages students, SDSU community
Africana Studies professor LaShae Sharp-Collins is being called out for instructing students to create a fictional slave character and to act it out in her Introduction to Africana Studies course. Amari Jackson, a student in Sharp-Collin’s class posted a picture of the assignment on Instagram sparking outrage amongst the San...
Meet the candidates for Chula Vista mayor
For the first time in nearly a decade, Chula Vista will soon have a new mayor. Two candidates are vying for the seat.
Swim instructor accused of molesting 2 students appears in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old swim instructor accused of molesting two students appeared before a judge Wednesday morning. Nicholas Piazza faces charges in two separate cases. According to court paperwork, in 2021 Piazza was under investigation for molesting a child while working as a swim instructor at...
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
More than 1,000 students absent, suspected respiratory outbreak under investigation at 2 San Diego County schools
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Public Health Services is investigating a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms reported among students at Patrick Henry High School and Del Norte High School. About 400 students were absent from Del Norte High School on Wednesday and Thursday due to...
Respiratory outbreak at Patrick Henry High School under investigation
A Public Health Services investigation into a large, suspected outbreak of respiratory and flu-like symptoms among students at Patrick Henry High School was announced Wednesday by the San Diego County Communications Office.
8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe
The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club's 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe drew a large number of food lovers and supporters to the event held Oct. 9 on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
NBC San Diego
Should San Diego Taxpayers Chip In Hundreds of Millions for Seaport Renovation?
A multi-billion-dollar redevelopment plan could bring new life to Seaport Village on San Diego's bayfront, but some residents are fading the idea now that the developer behind the potential revamp is asking for hundreds of millions in public funding. At a meeting Tuesday, developer 1HWY1 told the Port of San...
Tuberculosis case reported at East County high school
Students and staff at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove were notified about a potential tuberculosis exposure after a person on campus tested positive for the disease, county health officials said on Wednesday.
