Coronado, CA

Coronado Schools Foundation Offers Exciting Fall Giving Incentives

CSF’s giving program, Hive 365, is designed to encourage parents and community members to invest $1 per day per student in order to ensure exceptional learning experiences for all students. Donations to CSF directly fund engineering, coding, technology, and visual and performing arts, including band and choir programs at CUSD’s four public schools.
CORONADO, CA
Coronado Chamber Of Commerce Honors Dave Landon With The Lewis R. Hardy Jr. Award

Perhaps there is no better Coronadan to exemplify walking in the shoes of Lewis R Hardy Jr. than retired Navy Captain and base Commanding Officer (CO), David “Dave” Landon. Landon has contributed to the Coronado community in many ways, from his time as a naval aviator to his involvement with a variety of local organizations, including the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as the Coronado Historical Association (CHA), and personifies the ideals of service to others.
The 2022 Coronado High School Homecoming Court

As students settle into the new school and year and the air turns a bit colder, and football games start up again; there is also one of the most anticipated events of the year, Homecoming. This year’s Homecoming is on October 15th, 2022, from 7-10 pm. Homecoming will be...
Voiceof San Diego

Labor Leader: Supporting SDSU West Was a ‘Big Mistake’

Earlier this year, we wrote about a dispute between San Diego State University and several of San Diego’s labor unions, in which union leaders claimed the university had failed to deliver promises it made to them during the campaign for Measure G, the ballot measure that mandated the city to sell the land to SDSU.
CUSD Standardized Test Scores Among Highest In San Diego County

On October 20, 2022 Coronado Unified School District Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle will present a comprehensive report to the school board detailing assessment results from the 2021-22 school year. The report will include CAASPP (the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress) and AP (Advanced Placement) scores,...
Measure C: No compromise, no common sense

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit AND limits in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height restrictions would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more...
‘Fake slave persona’ assignment outrages students, SDSU community

Africana Studies professor LaShae Sharp-Collins is being called out for instructing students to create a fictional slave character and to act it out in her Introduction to Africana Studies course. Amari Jackson, a student in Sharp-Collin’s class posted a picture of the assignment on Instagram sparking outrage amongst the San...
City Of Vista News

The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
