Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
'Wendy Williams Show' Producer Norman Baker Snubs Wendy Williams, Takes Job At Sherri Shepherd's New Talk Show

From one talk show to another: Norman Baker, who was a longtime producer at The Wendy Williams Show, is now working on Sherri Shepherd's new series, Radar reported. TV editor TeeJ Mercer shared more details about Baker's whereabouts in an Instagram post, writing, "For everybody asking me, 'Where's Norman?' Here he is producing on @sherrishowtv #MyFriendHasATalkShow."BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES & OPRAH WINFREY'S SHOWSIn June, Williams' show ended, but she was not asked to be in the audience. (The TV host had been having health issues the past few...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
