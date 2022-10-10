ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears activate receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qh6fk_0iTeWo4k00

(670 The Score) The Bears are getting a boost to their passing game. Receiver N'Keal Harry on Monday was activated off injured reserve, the team announced.

Harry suffered an ankle injury in early August and began the season on injured reserve. He was designated for a return to practice last week and is now on the active roster, making him eligible to debut with the Bears when they host the Commanders on Thursday evening at Soldier Field.

A 2019 first-round pick of the Patriots, Harry was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a seventh-round pick in a trade in July. He had 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons in New England.

“We’d have a big-bodied receiver like that that’s open and has got good catch radius and can big-body guys,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said last week after Harry returned to practice. “That’s an important thing to have. In situational football, third down and red zone, those are all important things to look at when you’re looking at catchers. And he certainly has that.

“He’s got a unique skillset. He’s a big-body guy that’s open like a tight end. Tight ends are typically open because they got smaller guys covering them. The catch radius is there.

“I think he has all that.”

The Bears weren't required to make a corresponding roster Monday move given that their roster was previously at 52 players.

The Bears will conduct walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday before holding a practice Wednesday. Kickoff between the Bears (2-3) and Commanders (1-4) will come at 7:15 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Patriots#New England#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders Week 6 inactives vs. Bears

The Washington Commanders announced their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears, featuring multiple injured starters. Dotson, Thomas and Cosmi each missed last week’s game against the Titans with injuries, while Jackson was benched in the first half. Jackson claimed he left the game due to a back injury. Earlier on Thursday, the NFL Network reported Jackson would like to be traded.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears

Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Week 6 Injury Report

As expected, some key names have popped up on the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 6 injury report. Both James Conner and Darrell Williams are questionable, but neither practiced the entire week. These injuries in the running back position will put pressure on Eno Benjamin to step up for a big game.
NFL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy