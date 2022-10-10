Bears activate receiver N'Keal Harry off injured reserve

(670 The Score) The Bears are getting a boost to their passing game. Receiver N'Keal Harry on Monday was activated off injured reserve, the team announced.

Harry suffered an ankle injury in early August and began the season on injured reserve. He was designated for a return to practice last week and is now on the active roster, making him eligible to debut with the Bears when they host the Commanders on Thursday evening at Soldier Field.

A 2019 first-round pick of the Patriots, Harry was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a seventh-round pick in a trade in July. He had 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons in New England.

“We’d have a big-bodied receiver like that that’s open and has got good catch radius and can big-body guys,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said last week after Harry returned to practice. “That’s an important thing to have. In situational football, third down and red zone, those are all important things to look at when you’re looking at catchers. And he certainly has that.

“He’s got a unique skillset. He’s a big-body guy that’s open like a tight end. Tight ends are typically open because they got smaller guys covering them. The catch radius is there.

“I think he has all that.”

The Bears weren't required to make a corresponding roster Monday move given that their roster was previously at 52 players.

The Bears will conduct walk-throughs Monday and Tuesday before holding a practice Wednesday. Kickoff between the Bears (2-3) and Commanders (1-4) will come at 7:15 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

