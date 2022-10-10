Did Kanye Find His New Muse? Meet Brazilian Model, Juliana Nalu [Photos]
Did Kanye West find love or just ANOTHER temporary muse? Brazilian model, Juliana Nalu was spotted holding hands with the Chicago rapper.
According to TMZ , Ye & Juliana were on a movie date Sunday night in Hollywood. It seems as if the two have been keeping each other company for a while now as the Brazilian model was in the new Yeezy line on her Instagram .View this post on Instagram
A post shared by JULIANA NALÚ (@juliananalu)
Love is in the air…(we think). The newest updates on Ye’s love life bubbled up days after dry snitching on NY rapper ASAP Rocky for allegedly cheating on Rihanna . Yeezy ended up backtracking his comments.
Enough about Kanye’s random rants, let us check out some photos of his alleged new boo, Juliana Nalu!
RELATED: Kanye West Shows Off ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Social Media Reacts
RELATED: ATL Jacob Tells the Story Behind Hit Song ‘Wait For You’ + Meeting Kanye West
Comments / 1