Did Kanye Find His New Muse? Meet Brazilian Model, Juliana Nalu [Photos]

By Weso
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452Vho_0iTeWGGA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25efN5_0iTeWGGA00

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty


Did Kanye West find love or just ANOTHER temporary muse? Brazilian model, Juliana Nalu was spotted holding hands with the Chicago rapper.

According to TMZ , Ye & Juliana were on a movie date Sunday night in Hollywood. It seems as if the two have been keeping each other company for a while now as the Brazilian model was in the new Yeezy line on her Instagram .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JULIANA NALÚ (@juliananalu)

Love is in the air…(we think). The newest updates on Ye’s love life bubbled up days after dry snitching on NY rapper ASAP Rocky for allegedly cheating on Rihanna . Yeezy ended up backtracking his comments.

Enough about Kanye’s random rants, let us check out some photos of his alleged new boo, Juliana Nalu!

RELATED: Kanye West Shows Off ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Social Media Reacts

RELATED: ATL Jacob Tells the Story Behind Hit Song ‘Wait For You’ + Meeting Kanye West

IN THIS ARTICLE
