ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

By Weso
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWcrP_0iTeWDbz00

ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hot 107.9 Atlanta (@hot1079atl)

The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below!

RELATED: One Music Fest Day 1: Jeezy, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane &amp; More Hit The Stage [Photos]

RELATED: One Music Fest Featuring DJ Holiday Set With Special Guests Jacquees &amp; French Montana

1. Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pw28o_0iTeWDbz00 Source:@JustInMyView

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang! one music fest day 2: lil baby ends the final night with a bang!

2. One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dR6vF_0iTeWDbz00 Source:@JustInMyView

3. Lil Baby performs all his hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAfhX_0iTeWDbz00
Source:@JustInMyView

4. ATL hometown hero, Lil Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9ivU_0iTeWDbz00 Source:@JustInMyView

5. One Music Fest Day 2 headliner Lil Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Senwq_0iTeWDbz00
Source:@JustInMyView

6. Lil Baby rocks red varsity jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hfq2J_0iTeWDbz00 Source:@JustInMyView

7. Lil Baby iced out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPhDK_0iTeWDbz00
Source:@JustInMyView

8. Money falling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDGfq_0iTeWDbz00 Source:other

9. Lil Baby drippin too hard!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNfCX_0iTeWDbz00
Source:@JustInMyView

One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang! one music fest day 2: lil baby ends the final night with a bang!

10. Lil Baby x One Music Fest 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSoiU_0iTeWDbz00 Source:other

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends”

She’s at it again, folks. Larsa Pippen is sparking romance rumors with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Earlier this month, the two were seen at a restaurant on what looked like a double date. The internet started speculating that the two might be an item, but “inside sources” claimed they were just friends. If that’s […] The post Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan, Seen Cozying Up At A Music Festival Despite Being “Just Friends” appeared first on Reality Tea.
MUSIC
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Jeezy
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lupe Fiasco
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Chloe Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dj#Final Night#Hit The Stage#Atl
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy