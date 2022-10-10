Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Fentanyl investigation leads to arrests in Benton County
Two people from Benton County are facing charges following an ongoing joint investigation by the TBI and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force. On October 3rd, a Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 52-year-old David Webb with two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl) and one count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).
kbsi23.com
Graves County Sheriff Hayden on fentanyl trafficking investigation
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Last Monday morning, Graves County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 31-year-old Taylor D. Jones of Mayfield on drug trafficking charges. This arrest led to three additional arrests in connection to an overdose that resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalization of a woman in Graves County.
thunderboltradio.com
More arrests in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
Three people from Huntingdon are facing multiple drug charges in an ongoing drug investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says officers with the TBI, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Huntingdon and McKenzie Police Departments, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on Paris Street in Huntingdon where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Lexington Progress
Henderson County Grand Jury Returns 67 True Bills of Indictments
The Henderson County grand jury returned 67 “True” bills from its session on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Henderson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office. There were three “No” bills returned and five “Passed” or no indictment. Seventeen cases were sealed. Those indicted will be arraigned on October 14, 2022:
Lexington Progress
Grand Jury Indicts Man In 2021 Murder Case
The Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted a New Johnsonville man in connection with a 2021 homicide. Gabriel Seth Box, 21, is being held without bond awaiting extradition to Tennessee after he was arrested in Gulf Shores, Alabama by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, on October 5, 2022.
California man accused of setting Benton County home on fire
A California man is charged with arson, burglary and vandalism after special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say he intentionally set a Benton County home on fire.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after more than 1 pound crystal meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton man faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they found crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Jeremy Johnson, 49, of Benton faces charges of operating on an expired driver’s license, trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man arrested after shooting at deputies in four-hour standoff
A Martin man is in custody after shooting at Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies during a four-hour standoff Sunday night on Dunlap Road in Martin. Sheriff Terry McDade says 30-year-old William Anthony King is being held in the Weakley County Jail on multiple charges. The incident began just before 6:00...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Big Sandy drug bust results in arrest
A drug bust Saturday in Big Sandy resulted in the arrest of Jacqueline S. Comuzie, 43, of Big Sandy on felony drug charges and reckless driving on Saturday, October 1. This was at approximately 4:18 p.m. Big Sandy Police Chief James Sukach stopped a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by Comuzie,...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen property
The Graves County Sheriff's Office was at work over the weekend recovering stolen property. The Sheriff's Office said deputies worked the biggest part of the day Saturday to recover a significant amount of property that had been stolen from a home on Ky Hwy 945. A search warrant was obtained...
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
wpsdlocal6.com
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
WBBJ
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a six-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Friday. According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to South Lindell Street in reference to a pedestrian stuck. A crash report states a 39-year-old woman from Martin was traveling...
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Murray Ledger & Times
State fire marshal to investigate storage building blaze
MURRAY – A catastrophic fire broke out in a storage building located east of Murray at Papa Smurf Storage Saturday night. The fire, which destroyed 17 units and damaged another 10 units, will be investigated by the state Fire Marshal. “We are deeply saddened by the amount of damage...
thunderboltradio.com
Joyce Perry, 72, South Fulton
Graveside services for Joyce Perry, age 72, of South Fulton, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 at Greenlea Cemetery. Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Chester County Independent
Chester County Fire responds to fire near Chickasaw Park
Last Wednesday afternoon, October 5, the Chester County Fire Department along with firefighters of Deanburg/Station 40, Hearns Chapel/Station 30 responded to a fire in the woods near the entrance to Chickasaw State Park. After initially reviewing the scene, CCFD requested the Forestry Department to be dispatched. About 2.5 hours, the fire was brought under control and turned over to the Forestry Department. There were no injuries and no structures damaged.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 13, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on November 9, 2022 on or about 11:00AM local time, at the front steps of the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CHRISTINA COOPER AND SAMUEL COOPER, to Susan Voss, Trustee, on April 28, 2016, at Record Book 408, Page 120 as Instrument No. 53679 in the real property records of Chester County Register’s Office, Tennessee.
