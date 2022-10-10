MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Wisconsin have changed little in the past week. The state Department of Health Services reported providers gave out an average of 596 doses per day over the past week. In all, 65.5% of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, 61.8% have completed the initial series and 36% have received an additional or booster dose.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO