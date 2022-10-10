Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Governor race a tossup, Johnson leads in Senate race, poll finds
(WLUK) -- The race for Wisconsin governor is tightening, while the gap in the U.S. Senate race is widening. That's according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday. Among likely voters, 47% said they support incumbent Democrat Tony Evers for governor, while 46% support Republican challenger Tim...
Fox11online.com
Double-digit COVID-19 deaths reported again in Wisconsin
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the second time in three days, Wisconsin health officials are reporting double-digit deaths from COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services reported 12 new deaths on Wednesday. The seven-day average held at five. There were 1,010 new cases reported Wednesday. The seven-day average fell slightly to...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Indian Tribe provides 25,000 boxes of food to tribal elders across Wisconsin
KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin is making a difference. The tribe, partnered with Feeding Wisconsin, will be providing 25,000 boxes of locally sourced food for elders in all 11 tribes across Wisconsin. Funding for the Tribal Elder program comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars....
Fox11online.com
Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Final 4 announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- Only four products remain in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, and half of them are from Northeast Wisconsin. After competing in Manufacturing Madness -- a bracket-style tournament -- just four Wisconsin-made products will move on in this final round of voting. The two Northeast Wisconsin products...
Fox11online.com
UWGB receives $376,000 grant to address nursing shortage
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is finding ways to combat the nursing shortage in Wisconsin. The university received a Workforce Innovation Grant from the governor's office. Its plan is to train more co-clinical instructors from nearby hospitals to be able to have more students in...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station helps state's producers
JACKSON COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's the official fruit of Wisconsin, and for the past 28 years, the Badger State has led the nation in cranberry production -- and even supplies more than half of the berries around the world. Federal, state and private research money is working on ways to...
Fox11online.com
Fewer than 600 Wisconsinites per day received COVID-19 shots over the past week
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Wisconsin have changed little in the past week. The state Department of Health Services reported providers gave out an average of 596 doses per day over the past week. In all, 65.5% of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, 61.8% have completed the initial series and 36% have received an additional or booster dose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Sturgeon Bay couple returns from Hurricane Ian relief effort
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Power has been restored to more than 2.5 million people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents are bracing for what could be months or even years of work to build back. Large searches for victims in the storm are over and more than...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin yards come alive to frighten ahead of Halloween
(WLUK) -- With just over two weeks remaining until Halloween, decorations are popping up in yards throughout Northeast Wisconsin. While some people opt for a simple scarecrow or a few jack-o'-lanterns, others go all out -- prepping their homes for the holiday even a month in advance. Some of our...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin's most-searched-for candy bar revealed just before Halloween
(WLUK) -- What candy are Wisconsinites most looking forward to this Halloween?. My Telescope, a firm that specializes in search analysis, looked at Google search volumes to come up with the answer. It found that Snickers was the most-searched chocolate in Wisconsin and 22 other states. Snickers' peanut-less cousin, the Milky Way, was the least-searched candy bar in Wisconsin.
Comments / 0