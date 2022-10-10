ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both

It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch

Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper

Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
K2 Radio

Another Sunny Day in Casper, Possibility of Frost this Weekend

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the tail end of this week looks warm and sunny with high temps in the 60s and a northwest breeze passing through. Saturday night's low is around 32 degrees, creating perfect conditions for a light frost. If you've managed to keep...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest

The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper

Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
CASPER, WY
Douglas Budget

Residents run with county trail proposal for Boxelder Park

The overwhelming majority of those attending two public meetings in Douglas and Glenrock last week had one message about a trails development for Boxelder Park: Build it and we will come. The two hearings, hosted by the Converse County commissioners and design contractor TPT Trails LLC, were the initial phase...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona Library Hosts Forum for School Board Candidates

On Wednesday, the Casper League of Women voters hosted a candidate forum for the 15 people running for the Natrona County School District board of trustees. All the candidates showed up, along with a crowd of around 60 people, and were asked questions ranging from their philosophy on the school board, to how to improve the special language program.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona School Board Interviews: Cornia Taylor and Dean

Here is the second of several interviews featuring two of the 15 candidates running to be members of the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Lisa Cornia Taylor, who has taught for the past 27 years and most recently left the Natrona County School District after teaching as an English teacher to go work for two companies that help schools retain teachers.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

