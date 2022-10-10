Read full article on original website
Related
We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both
It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch
Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper
Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
PHOTOS: Bar Nunn Fall Fest Features All That Is Good About Autumn
The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park. The event featured the usual cornucopia of all things autumn, including pumpkins, cider, coffee, haystacks, and more....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Sunny Day in Casper, Possibility of Frost this Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the tail end of this week looks warm and sunny with high temps in the 60s and a northwest breeze passing through. Saturday night's low is around 32 degrees, creating perfect conditions for a light frost. If you've managed to keep...
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
oilcity.news
Natrona County announces annual Halloween ‘Trick-or-Treat’ event
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will be hosting its annual “Trick-or-Treat” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Parents and guardians can bring their kids to “trick-or-treat” county employees at three locations:. Townsend Justice Center, 115 N. Center St.; Entryway only. Natrona County...
oilcity.news
New Antojitos Shiwas Mexican Restaurant and market to hold grand opening on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Antojitos Shiwas, which started life on wheels as a food truck, is putting down permanent roots in the former Grab and Go Gourmet location at 611 W. Collins Drive near NCHS. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market is scheduled for 10 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
Natrona County Area Cops Love Giving Back To The Community
One of the coolest programs that happens during the holiday season is 'Shop With A Cop'. Kids between 3 and 12 in Natrona County have a chance to spend time with a local police department employee and shop. The police departments from Casper, Evansville, Mills, Midwest and Natrona County Sheriffs...
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
Douglas Budget
Residents run with county trail proposal for Boxelder Park
The overwhelming majority of those attending two public meetings in Douglas and Glenrock last week had one message about a trails development for Boxelder Park: Build it and we will come. The two hearings, hosted by the Converse County commissioners and design contractor TPT Trails LLC, were the initial phase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natrona County Hosting ‘Trick or Treating’ at Government Offices
Natrona County is welcoming Trick or Treaters to their government buildings on Halloween. That's according to a press release from the County Commissioner's office, who wrote that the county will be hosting the trick or treat festivities on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Three separate buildings...
Natrona Library Hosts Forum for School Board Candidates
On Wednesday, the Casper League of Women voters hosted a candidate forum for the 15 people running for the Natrona County School District board of trustees. All the candidates showed up, along with a crowd of around 60 people, and were asked questions ranging from their philosophy on the school board, to how to improve the special language program.
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country
Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
oilcity.news
Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Natrona School Board Interviews: Cornia Taylor and Dean
Here is the second of several interviews featuring two of the 15 candidates running to be members of the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Lisa Cornia Taylor, who has taught for the past 27 years and most recently left the Natrona County School District after teaching as an English teacher to go work for two companies that help schools retain teachers.
Greatest Calling: Casper Council Moves Forward With Anti-Discrimination Ordinance
Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco called it his greatest calling as a legislator to move forward with the anti-discrimination ordinance that the city attorney's office had prepared for them. "To me, there is no greater calling as a government official that we stand to protect our community," Pacheco said. "There's no...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0