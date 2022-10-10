Read full article on original website
Polly Opal (Williams) Johnson
Polly Opal (Williams) Johnson, 76, of Cowen went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born December 1, 1945 in Cowen, she was the daughter of the late Adrian and Sarah Alice (Ray) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Larry Johnson; nephew, James Williams; step-son Jesse Emerich; grandchildren: Ashley Bond and Austin Lafoon; siblings: Lovie Sill, Louvis Newhouse, Russell Beale, Billy Williams, and Jubert Williams. Polly had a fierce love for her children, grandchildren, and her Lord and Savior. She was a past member of the Halo Methodist Church. She was a caring and compassionate woman not only to her family, but to everyone she would meet. She served at the Nicholas County Sheltered Workshop, helping everyone she possibly could. She was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan. But, her biggest priority was always her son, Bubby and nephew, James. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Larry “Bubby” Johnson, Sarah Bragg (husband, Gary), Goldie Ella Bond, all of Cowen, Lisa Johnson of Summersville, Lynn Ahmed (husband, Junaid) of Illinois, and Paula Johnson of Virginia; siblings: Jimmy Dale Williams (wife, Kathy), Harold Williams (wife, Ruth), Eddie Williams, and Bertha Chaffin, all of Cowen; sister-in-law, Hazel Williams; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Polly’s life will be held 11am, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Friends may join the family at 10am prior to the service time for visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Nicholas County Sheltered Workshop at “Bright Horizons”, PO Box 730, 16810 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV 26205. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family.
Roy Blake Jr.
Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.
Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley
Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley, 79, of Jane Lew, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Monongah on November 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Yanero. Sandy worked as a CNA at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home and Wishing Well Nursing Home. She...
Glenville man charged with stealing over $20,000 from his mother
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after West Virginia State Police says he stole more than $20,000 from his mother. Troopers received a complaint of financial abuse of an elderly person from a Jane Lew nursing home in January 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
First at 4 Forum: WVWC Interim President Dr. James Moore
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College, Dr. James Moore, joined First at 4. He talked about a recent partnership with Notre Dame High School, the “Grow Your Own” program, and the Osteopathic Medicine Program. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
Randolph County man dies in farming accident, sheriff says
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man died in a farming accident last week, authorities said. Randolph County deputies were called to a reported farming accident on Pine View Dr. in Elkin last Friday. Upon arrival, they found an elderly man trapped under a farm tractor’s back wheel behind...
One person flown to the hospital, another injured in I-79 crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Both northbound lanes of I-79 are closed in Lewis County due to a two-vehicle accident. The crash was called in around 1 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 87, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. West Virginia State Police says two people were taken to the...
Bridgeport police warns of phone scam
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
More charges filed against 3 men involved in I-79 pursuit, shootout and manhunt
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt through Harrison and Marion Counties earlier this year are facing more charges. The men, Wilber Chicas, 27, Jeroenne Carballo, 21, and Luis Lebron, 25, all of Greeneville, South Carolina, were all charged with the following felonies in Marion County with bond set at $1 million each:
Local business donates to Bridgeport High School concession stand
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local business is lending a helping hand to the Bridgeport High School concession stand. Climatrol, Incorporated recently donated a heating and air conditioning unit for the building at Wayne Jamison Field. The heat generated by the machinery in the concession stand was becoming an issue.
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk. Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught,...
Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
Bridgeport, Kingwood to host public forum on Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A public forum on Amendment 2 will be held in Bridgeport and Kingwood before the upcoming election. The forum in Bridgeport will be at the Council Chambers of Bridgeport City Hall on Oct. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. The guest speaker for Bridgeport’s forum will...
New youth outreach center set to open in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is working to get youth in the area engaged by opening a new outreach center. Justin Bowers from Buckhannon is the Director for Appalachian Impact. They work with “at risk” students to get them engaged in the community. For nearly a...
Barbour County commute lengthened due to road and bridge construction
CARROLLTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The historic Carrollton Covered Bridge in Barbour County, had been under construction since July 2022. A plan that was in the works since a fire caused damage in August of 2017. In September, West Virginia DOH District 7 Bridge Engineer Chad Boram said,”We’re moving along pretty...
Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
Hope Scholarship rule amendment approved by board
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An amendment to the Hope Scholarship program rules was approved by the scholarship board Wednesday. The approval comes after the West Virginia Supreme Court’s decision on October 6 dissolved a Circuit Court injunction against the program. 3,163 students who had applied for and were...
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings ahead of Week 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC high school football rankings are in, below are the NCWV teams who are currently in the Top 16 for all three classes.
