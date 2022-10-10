ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Springs, WV

WDTV

Polly Opal (Williams) Johnson

Polly Opal (Williams) Johnson, 76, of Cowen went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born December 1, 1945 in Cowen, she was the daughter of the late Adrian and Sarah Alice (Ray) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Larry Johnson; nephew, James Williams; step-son Jesse Emerich; grandchildren: Ashley Bond and Austin Lafoon; siblings: Lovie Sill, Louvis Newhouse, Russell Beale, Billy Williams, and Jubert Williams. Polly had a fierce love for her children, grandchildren, and her Lord and Savior. She was a past member of the Halo Methodist Church. She was a caring and compassionate woman not only to her family, but to everyone she would meet. She served at the Nicholas County Sheltered Workshop, helping everyone she possibly could. She was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan. But, her biggest priority was always her son, Bubby and nephew, James. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Larry “Bubby” Johnson, Sarah Bragg (husband, Gary), Goldie Ella Bond, all of Cowen, Lisa Johnson of Summersville, Lynn Ahmed (husband, Junaid) of Illinois, and Paula Johnson of Virginia; siblings: Jimmy Dale Williams (wife, Kathy), Harold Williams (wife, Ruth), Eddie Williams, and Bertha Chaffin, all of Cowen; sister-in-law, Hazel Williams; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Polly’s life will be held 11am, on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, with Pastor Keith Williams officiating. Friends may join the family at 10am prior to the service time for visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Nicholas County Sheltered Workshop at “Bright Horizons”, PO Box 730, 16810 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV 26205. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnson family.
COWEN, WV
WDTV

Roy Blake Jr.

Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley

Sanford “Sandy” Jo Hatley, 79, of Jane Lew, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Monongah on November 5, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Yanero. Sandy worked as a CNA at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home and Wishing Well Nursing Home. She...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Glenville man charged with stealing over $20,000 from his mother

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after West Virginia State Police says he stole more than $20,000 from his mother. Troopers received a complaint of financial abuse of an elderly person from a Jane Lew nursing home in January 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Oktoberfest held at UHC in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) “What better thing to do in October than Oktoberfest,” said Dr. Mark Porvaznik, Chief Quality Officer and Chairman of Infection Prevention. This is the inaugural year for the Oktoberfest baskets that United Health Care hospitals will be handing out. The baskets are filled with German...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: WVWC Interim President Dr. James Moore

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Interim President of West Virginia Wesleyan College, Dr. James Moore, joined First at 4. He talked about a recent partnership with Notre Dame High School, the “Grow Your Own” program, and the Osteopathic Medicine Program. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Bono, an Alaskan Huskey, with her and talked about the adoption process and the maintenance dogs like Bono require. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Randolph County man dies in farming accident, sheriff says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man died in a farming accident last week, authorities said. Randolph County deputies were called to a reported farming accident on Pine View Dr. in Elkin last Friday. Upon arrival, they found an elderly man trapped under a farm tractor’s back wheel behind...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police warns of phone scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

More charges filed against 3 men involved in I-79 pursuit, shootout and manhunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt through Harrison and Marion Counties earlier this year are facing more charges. The men, Wilber Chicas, 27, Jeroenne Carballo, 21, and Luis Lebron, 25, all of Greeneville, South Carolina, were all charged with the following felonies in Marion County with bond set at $1 million each:
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Local business donates to Bridgeport High School concession stand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local business is lending a helping hand to the Bridgeport High School concession stand. Climatrol, Incorporated recently donated a heating and air conditioning unit for the building at Wayne Jamison Field. The heat generated by the machinery in the concession stand was becoming an issue.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Local comic and gaming store raises money for friends in the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three local men are fighting for their lives after a serious crash in Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Tiger Hickman and Mark Lafferty, both of Lost Creek, and Drake Lemensky, of Buckhannon, were on their way home from a Pokémon convention in Illinois when their car was hit head on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport, Kingwood to host public forum on Amendment 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A public forum on Amendment 2 will be held in Bridgeport and Kingwood before the upcoming election. The forum in Bridgeport will be at the Council Chambers of Bridgeport City Hall on Oct. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m. The guest speaker for Bridgeport’s forum will...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

New youth outreach center set to open in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is working to get youth in the area engaged by opening a new outreach center. Justin Bowers from Buckhannon is the Director for Appalachian Impact. They work with “at risk” students to get them engaged in the community. For nearly a...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Obituaries
WDTV

Woman charged for defrauding state Medicaid Program nearly $10K

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman has been charged after officials said she defrauded the West Virginia Medicaid Program of almost $10,000. Carrie Collins, of Beverly, was employed by her mother and grandmother through a Kanawha County business as a federally contracted employer agent, according to a criminal complaint.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Hope Scholarship rule amendment approved by board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An amendment to the Hope Scholarship program rules was approved by the scholarship board Wednesday. The approval comes after the West Virginia Supreme Court’s decision on October 6 dissolved a Circuit Court injunction against the program. 3,163 students who had applied for and were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

