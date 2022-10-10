Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 10, 2022. Editorial: The Future Of Free School Lunches For All. Necessity, demanded by adversity, can sometimes produce real benefits. COVID-19 led to one such situation when the federal government provided free lunches to all American school children during the pandemic. More than 4 billion free lunches were served to children in the U.S., including many thousands in South Dakota, according to a South Dakota News Watch story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO