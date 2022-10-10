Read full article on original website
Arizona's CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that's to vote the Republican ticket in next month's general election. “I can say...
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”. Dixon is a former...
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to support for abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season with Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday night. Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to...
Arizona county mulls ballot hand-count, but lawyer says no
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a southeastern Arizona county were prepared to move ahead with a plan to hand count all ballots in November’s election alongside the normal machine count on Tuesday, but at the last minute the county attorney told the board they had no legal authority to do so.
Kentucky court reviews case pitting governor and lawmakers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Supreme Court on Thursday delved into another legal fight between the state's Democratic governor and Republican-led legislature — whether individual lawmakers are shielded from being named as defendants when the executive branch sues to challenge legislative actions. The question is an outgrowth of...
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. October 12, 2022. Editorial: SC tax agency hack still holds lessons aplenty a decade later. A tiny bit of a mystery was solved this week when The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman reported that it was a contractor, and not a state employee, who opened the cyberdoor a decade ago that allowed hackers to steal the Social Security numbers and other sensitive data of 6.4 million S.C. taxpayers.
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. October 10, 2022. Editorial: The Future Of Free School Lunches For All. Necessity, demanded by adversity, can sometimes produce real benefits. COVID-19 led to one such situation when the federal government provided free lunches to all American school children during the pandemic. More than 4 billion free lunches were served to children in the U.S., including many thousands in South Dakota, according to a South Dakota News Watch story published in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan.
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. October 8, 2022. An Alabama lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court could have a far-reaching effect on voting rights both in the state of Alabama and across the nation. At issue is Alabama’s congressional re-districting, which was challenged to force the state to create a second Black-majority district...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. October 5, 2022. Minnesota schools are joining forces to address the critical need for care. The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare another health care crisis that’s been brewing for years — the critical shortage of nurses. While the growing, aging U.S. population needs more medical care than ever, the supply of nurses and instructors to teach them is not keeping pace with demand.
State revenue soars but growth to slow as tax cuts kick in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state panel said Thursday that Iowa's economy continues to perform well with record tax receipts for the fiscal year that ended in June, but tax policies enacted by lawmakers will slow the revenue growth in the coming years. Iowa closed fiscal year 2022...
Auto policy costs star in Georgia insurance regulator race
ATLANTA (AP) — Auto insurance costs have become the central issue in the election for Georgia's next insurance commissioner. John King, the Republican incumbent appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, says he's looking for ways to protect consumers but also strike a balance to make sure insurers don't flee the state.
Utilities Commission says CO2 pipeline fee could be $400,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday authorized its staff to begin reviewing an application for a pipeline designed to transport carbon dioxide from ethanol refineries to an underground site in Illinois, assessing a filing fee of up to $400,000. The pipeline is the...
LETTERS: Climate will soon be too hot for AC; schools need to prepare kids for future
Charles DeVere Cook’s recent thoughtful letter to the editor [Sept. 23] requires a response. Although Cook recognizes anthropogenic climate change, his position on climate economics is flawed, and would discourage desperately needed mitigation. Cook asserts “significant efforts to address climate change will break the bank as we know it.” In reality, the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), modeled to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40%, contains more revenues than new expenditures, and should reduce the deficit.
Remains found in Indiana in 1994 identified as Ohio woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found in 1994 beneath a central Indiana bridge have been identified through DNA testing as those of an Ohio woman last seen by relatives earlier that year, officials said. The long-unidentified remains are those of Doreen M. Tiedman of Cleveland, Ohio, the Hancock...
Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday. The 51-year-old Washington state man, whose name and hometown were not released,...
Modern DNA test yields arrest in 1989 Vermont double murder
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in...
Beshear: Death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding now 43
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The death toll from historic flooding that swamped portions of eastern Kentucky this summer has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in announcing two additional fatalities. The latest two deaths were caused by “health conditions directly arising from the flooding,” the governor said...
Distiller boosts investment in western Kentucky operations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Startup Kentucky bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery is boosting its investment. The company will increase its distilling operation investment in Fulton County in western Kentucky to nearly $26 million and create 54 full-time jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Jackson Purchase’s project has grown from an...
Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled
SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
