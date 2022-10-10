Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives six years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to six years in prison for illegal firearm possession. 35-year-old Quemar Deshawn Wooten pleaded guilty to the Felon in Possession of a Firearm on June 24th but was sentenced Wednesday. Members of the Wilmington Police Department received several complaints...
Feds: North Carolina man distributed 7 pounds of meth in 3 months, gets 12 years in prison
A North Carolina man who helped distribute nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine in three months will spend 12 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
publicradioeast.org
Pitcher full of fentanyl found after domestic violence call leads to massive ENC drug bust
Deputies said a search of the home found 2.5 kilos of Fentanyl. A domestic violence call in Jacksonville led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, including an amount of fentanyl that, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, could have the potential to kill 1-million people. While...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Third person sentenced in Market Street motel robbery, kidnaping case
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A third person has been sentenced in a case involving the brutal kidnapping and beating of a Wilmington man at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 33-year-old Kayla Floyd pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping and Assault With a Deadly...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested in Wilmington on drug charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug charges. WPD units arrested 44-year-old Clifford Dutton just before 5:30 pm on Saturday in the 100 block of N. Front Street for eight felony warrants. Officers located powder cocaine packaged for sale during a search.
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman facing drug charges following Wilmington traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested after marijuana and other drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Wilmington Police Department says the stop occurred in the 1200 block of Castle Street around 7:30 pm Monday evening. Police say they observed marijuana when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
WITN
Troopers searching for hit & run vehicle after Duplin County man struck and killed
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers in Duplin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that struck and killed a man Sunday night. David Scott was hit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 24 near Paul Ed Daul Road. That’s about a mile east of Kenansville.
WITN
Onslow County man & woman charged after 2.5 kilos of fentanyl seized
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man and woman in one Eastern Carolina county with drug trafficking after they say they seized 2.5 kilos of fentanyl and over 18 kilos of marijuana. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it also seized two rifles and three handguns, one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Love doesn’t hurt’: Dozens march through Wilmington to raise awareness for domestic violence
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 32nd annual Take Back the Night March and Rally was held on Thursday evening in Wilmington. The night began with dozens of people marching and chanting through the streets of downtown Wilmington before they made their way around to the Harrelson Center for a rally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
WMBF
Police identify 17-year-old student as person of interest in St. Pauls High School shooting threat
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old St. Pauls High School student has been identified as a person of interest in a shooting threat investigation. On Monday, an anonymous threat was made through social media that said a shooting would take place in the 9th-grade hall of St. Pauls High School.
3 dead in 2 South Carolina homicides, including town councilman; suspect arrested
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, according to police. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was arrested in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Horry County police say charges […]
columbuscountynews.com
$13,000 undeveloped: 0.87 acres Delco NC
Vacant, nearly 2.5 acre lot in the Delco area of Columbus County, NC. This lot sits nearly at the dead end of Peterson Road and has minimal homes that surround it. Great location for peace and quiet. Lot Size:0.87 acres. Type:Residential Lots & Land. Sub Type:Undeveloped. Listing Status:For Sale. Listing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WECT
Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
Four killed in Niagara County crash identified
Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision.
Comments / 0