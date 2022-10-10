ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man receives six years in prison for gun offense

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to six years in prison for illegal firearm possession. 35-year-old Quemar Deshawn Wooten pleaded guilty to the Felon in Possession of a Firearm on June 24th but was sentenced Wednesday. Members of the Wilmington Police Department received several complaints...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Third person sentenced in Market Street motel robbery, kidnaping case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A third person has been sentenced in a case involving the brutal kidnapping and beating of a Wilmington man at a Market Street motel earlier this year. 33-year-old Kayla Floyd pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping and Assault With a Deadly...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested in Wilmington on drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man on drug charges. WPD units arrested 44-year-old Clifford Dutton just before 5:30 pm on Saturday in the 100 block of N. Front Street for eight felony warrants. Officers located powder cocaine packaged for sale during a search.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman facing drug charges following Wilmington traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested after marijuana and other drugs were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop. The Wilmington Police Department says the stop occurred in the 1200 block of Castle Street around 7:30 pm Monday evening. Police say they observed marijuana when...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Police: Woman remains in hospital after dog attack in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Police Department says that a woman has been hospitalized after she was attacked by two pit bulls on Tuesday, October 11. According to officials, 57-year-old Yulonda Rene Lewis, of Elizabethtown, was walking up to knock on a door when she was attacked by two pit bulls around noon on M.L.K. Drive in Elizabethtown. A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Elizabethtown Police officer responded to the call at the same time. They pepper sprayed the dogs, but when one of the dogs wouldn’t stop attacking, they were forced to shoot it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

