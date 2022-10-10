Read full article on original website
Flying Southwest Airlines: 3 Things Every Passenger Should Know
Flying has become more difficult over the years and the pandemic did the airline industry no favors. And while masks have become optional and social distancing exists only on signs, not through any actual enforcement, travelers must still deal with long lines, slow security, and airports in many parts of the country that have seen better days.
American, United May Be Among First To Fly “Son Of Concorde” Planes
The Concorde was the first supersonic passenger-carrying commercial plane. Built jointly by aircraft manufacturers in Great Britain and France, the iconic aircraft made the world’s first supersonic passenger service flight on January 21, 1976. Known for their elegance and speed, the planes were able to cross the Atlantic in...
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSB
On July 17, 1996, Trans World Airlines Flight 800 exploded midair over the Atlantic Ocean killing all 230 souls onboard. Despite a four-year investigation, considered to be the longest and priciest at $40 million in the history of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the source of the explosion still remains a mystery.
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
What Is the Safest Seat on a Plane in Case of a Crash?
The seat with the highest chances of survival in case of a crashImage by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay. What factors are most important to you when deciding where to seat on a plane? Some would choose an aisle so that it is simple to access the restrooms, while others might want a window seat with a view. Additionally, having enough legroom and choosing to sit at the front rather than the rear can also affect comfort. While sitting in the back of an aircraft with rear-mounted engines can be loud, a seat over the wing hides the view. Have you ever considered which seats on an airplane are the safest and which ones would offer you the highest chance of surviving a crash?
Southwest Airlines Gives Passengers a Big Gift
Most airlines treat passengers as baggage, Yes, the plane has to be full in order for the company to make money, but aside from making sure you get onboard, everything else is pretty irrelevant. The big airlines, of course, don't ever say this -- just like your cable company won't...
Flying Magazine
FAA Awards $31 Million For Cargo Airport Improvements
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (KANC) is the fourth largest cargo hub globally. [Courtesy: Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport]. Several key cargo airports in the U.S. are destined for improvements thanks to $31 million dollars in investments from the FAA. This week the agency announced nine airports across the country were the recipient of grants earmarked to improve cargo operations to help expedite the movement of goods through the country in effort to strengthen the nation’s supply chain.
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Flying Delta? Passengers could soon take an electric aircraft to the airport
Delta Air Lines will begin offering electric aircraft rides through a partnership with Joby Aviation.
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
Flying Magazine
Delta, Joby Aviation Partner to Launch Home-to-Airport eVTOL Shuttle
Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt and Delta CEO Ed Bastian pose for a photo on Oct. 10, 2022. [Courtesy: Delta Air Lines.]. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is making a big bet on eVTOL startup Joby (NYSE: JOBY). The Atlanta-based airline announced this morning that it had made a $60 million upfront equity investment in Joby—roughly 2 percent of the company—to help establish an ‘a multi-year, multi-market commercial and operational partnership’ between the two.
Flying Magazine
FAA Under Scrutiny for Timing of DHC-3 AD
The FAA released the emergency AD for de Havilland Canada DHC–3 Otters last week, four year after Transport Canada issued a similar AD. [Courtesy: Stephen Yeates]. The timing of the FAA’s emergency airworthiness directive (AD) addressing possible corrosion in tail assemblies of de Havilland Canada DHC–3 Otters is under scrutiny from industry leaders.
The Best Planes and Jets We Saw at This Year’s Pacific Airshow
Most adults who attended traditional airshows as a kid remember the heart-lifting, stomach-sinking thrill of watching aircraft soar, roll and tumble across the open sky. Buried below that there are sometimes less-than-savory lowlights—stifling crowds, stadium seating on hot runways and carnival food. None of that deterred Kevin Elliott from starting what is now the country’s largest airshow, though. The chronic avgeek, who was nicknamed “plane brain” by his mother, flew model airplanes as a child, before venturing down the inevitable rabbit hole of earning his pilot’s license. It was a visit to the then-named Breitling Huntington Beach Airshow in 2017 that inspired...
SFGate
Lufthansa says Air Tags allowed in checked luggage after confusion over ban
One of the world's largest airlines has set the record straight on its policy for Air Tags, capping several days of confusion over whether the carrier was in fact banning the popular coin-sized tracking device that some travelers have turned to for monitoring their checked luggage. German airline Lufthansa on...
Jalopnik
Delta Throws $60 Million Into eVTOL Flying Taxi Trend
It’s starting to get repeated at this point. A major American commercial airline has made a significant investment into an eVTOL flying taxi startup. American Airlines and United Airlines have already invested tens of millions of dollars into close-to-speculative ventures. Now, Delta Air Lines is joining them to leave Southwest Airlines as the last of America’s “Big Four” commercial air carriers not to get on the trend. Though, it’s not surprising that Southwest isn’t interested in offering their passengers a luxury experience.
generalaviationnews.com
Extra flies under another plane on same runway
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was the PIC of Aircraft...
Indian airline denies crew asked passengers to ‘pray to god’ as cabin filled with smoke
An Indian airline has shot down claims that its crew had asked passengers to “pray to god” after smoke had filled the cabin and cockpit mid air in a “mortifying” experience.Low-cost carried SpiceJet dubbed the claims to be “unfounded” after its flight from Goa to Hyderabad made a “full scale emergency landing”, diverting as many as 11 planes at the airport on Wednesday after smoke filled the cabin and cockpit.A probe has been ordered by India’s federal aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), into flight SG 373, which had 86 passengers onboard.“The plane landed safely and...
Aviation International News
UK CAA Publishes Mx Guide for Light Jets, Turboprops
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has published "The Airworthiness Code: A Maintenance Guide for Light Aircraft," which is aimed at providing owners of general aviation aircraft, including turboprops and light jets under 12,500 pounds, a better understanding of airworthiness regulations and how to apply it to their airplanes. Topics...
Flying Magazine
Air Force Says HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Are Ready For Duty
The Sikorsky aircraft’s name honors the pioneering HH-3E rescue model from the Vietnam era. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The U.S. Air Force’s HH-60W Jolly Green II is officially ready for action, according to Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, who made the announcement at Joint base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
