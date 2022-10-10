Corry and McDowell students win GoErie's Male, Female and Football Athlete of the Week polls

Athletes from two Erie County schools boasted the top vote-getters for this week's GoErie.com Erie County Athlete of the Week polls.

Corry football player Tony Brutcher and volleyball player Makenna Moore (female athlete), plus McDowell soccer player Ahmed Agag (male athlete), were the winners for online voting that ran from Monday at 5 p.m. through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

There were nearly 6,100 votes cast over the three polls.

Football Player of the Week

Tony Brutcher, Corry: He returned a blocked field goal 96 yards for a touchdown and also had a 93-yard interception, the highlights of the Beavers' 35-12 victory vs. North East.

Brutcher received 385 votes (21.46%) of the 1,794 votes. That was 92 more votes than runner-up Michael Gennuso from Fairview.

Milestone watch: Several players could reach 1,000 yards this week in District 10

Male Athlete of the Week

Ahmed Agag, McDowell soccer: He scored the lone goal when the Trojans topped General McLane 1-0.

Agag won the closest vote as his 320 votes (15.7%) were 22 more than Girard soccer player Luke Wetzel's 298 and 32 more than Corry cross country runner Stephen Brady's 288. There were 2,038 total votes.

Big efforts: Erie County high school sports Top Performers for Oct. 10-15

Female Athlete of the Week

Makenna Moore, Corry volleyball : She had a double-double (16 kills and 18 digs) to help the Beavers earn a five-set victory at Meadville.

Moore's 354 votes (15.64%) were 114 more than Girard soccer player Madison Soudan's 240 votes. There were 2,263 total votes.

This week: District 10 high school sports results, Oct. 10-15

How it works

Each Monday, the Erie Times-News will select nominees for the Erie County Football Player of the Week, Male Athlete of the Week and Female Athlete of the Week. The Male Athlete of the Week poll encompass all sports except football.

Polls are posted Monday at 5 p.m. and voters have through Wednesday at 5 p.m. to vote. Votes are limited to one per IP address or computer network.

The winners will be featured on GoErie.com each week. They will not be eligible for any polls held through the remainder of the PIAA's fall sports season.

Nomination suggestions can be made by email at sports@timesnews.com .

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ ETNcopper .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Corry and McDowell students win GoErie's Male, Female and Football Athlete of the Week polls