ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Double-doubles, a school record and overtime winners: Vote now for the Athlete of the Week

By By Andy Mease
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgSms_0iTeS88l00

It's time to make your voice heard.

We've searched for some of the best performances from the week of Oct. 3-8. And now it's time for fans to pick their favorite.

Vote now for the GameTimePA Lebanon County Athletes of the Week. The polls run from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the winners will be announced on the GameTimePA Instagram page.

Having trouble seeing the polls? Refresh your browser.

Soccer star:No matter the position, Annville-Cleona's Sage Sherk is at the ready

Athletes of the Week

Sept. 12-17: Palmyra boys' soccer player Caleb Sitler and Annville-Cleona field hockey player Grace Francis

Sept. 19-24: Northern Lebanon football player James Voight and Northern Lebanon girls' soccer player Erin Shuey

Sept. 26-Oct. 1: Northern Lebanon volleyball player Samantha White and Northern Lebanon boys' soccer player Carter Cheslock

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducts five new members

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members including:. John Noel - Lancaster Catholic wrestler. Mike Vogel - Won nine state titles as Hempfield's volleyball coach. Kim Glass - Conestoga Valley grad who played volleyball in the Olympics. Warren Goodling - Winningest basketball coach in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Palmyra, PA
lebtown.com

When it comes to serving Downtown Lebanon, Vin Garcia means business

You can take the man out of the community, but you can’t take the community spirit out of the man. A 30-year transplant to Lebanon, Vin Garcia would’ve served his community no matter where he settled. But he landed here, and because he did, Lebanon is a much better place to live.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

ROCKStober Ride to take place in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The ROCKStober Ride, a fundraiser motorcycle ride dedicated to co-pilot of United Airlines Flight #175 Mike Horrocks, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, starting in Hershey. Mike Horrocks was the co-pilot of the plane that crashed into the second tower at the World Trade...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Local Pa. school district will not vote on proposed decade-long tax abatement

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra Area School District (PASD) will not approve a proposed 10-year-long Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) tax abatement, Superintendent Dr. Bernie Kepler confirmed in a phone call with abc27 on Wednesday afternoon. The Lebanon County Commissioners and the Palmyra Borough Council recently approved the tax abatement for the construction […]
PALMYRA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Volleyball#The Athlete Of The Week
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Radio Centro has been informing, entertaining Latino community for 35 years

LANCASTER, Pa. — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, WGAL is highlighting people and organizations making a difference in the Susquehanna Valley. The Spanish American Civic Association's bilingual radio station, WLCH Radio Centro, has been educating, entertaining and informing the public in Lancaster and York for 35 years. "This...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children

A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

1K+
Followers
407
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy