Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas

A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
LAS VEGAS, NV
THE DAILY RECKONING

Vegas, America, and the Madness of Crowds

Las Vegas, Nevada has been our resort for these past several days. Here we have witnessed several madnesses — madnesses large, madnesses small. Madnesses public, madnesses private. Yet the public madness, the mass madness, the extended madness is our concern today. That is, the market madness. And so we...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road Trippin': The Grand Canyon Skywalk

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's a one-of-a-kind experience, a short drive from Las Vegas. That could be fun for the whole family. Thanks to our sponsor Grand Canyon West, Kelly Curran went road-trippin' to a destination with spectacular views.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Michael Mack
Fox5 KVVU

County to deploy social services outreach team to Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday announced that it will add a team of social service outreach workers to deploy on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the social workers to the area is in an effort “to help foster an environment of safety along the Las Vegas Strip and in response to an increase in homelessness.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer, vigil hosted

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Handbags
knpr

New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas

An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish

Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
LAS VEGAS, NV

