FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
news3lv.com
Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
963kklz.com
King Tut’s Tomb Exhibit Opens In Las Vegas
A new exhibit honoring King Tut’s Tomb has opened in Las Vegas. And where else would this immersive exhibit of an Egyptian ruler live? Why, the Luxor, of course. The new exhibit is opening to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery. Tutankahamun’s tomb was found by famed archaeologist Howard Carter on November 4, 1922.
THE DAILY RECKONING
Vegas, America, and the Madness of Crowds
Las Vegas, Nevada has been our resort for these past several days. Here we have witnessed several madnesses — madnesses large, madnesses small. Madnesses public, madnesses private. Yet the public madness, the mass madness, the extended madness is our concern today. That is, the market madness. And so we...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
news3lv.com
Road Trippin': The Grand Canyon Skywalk
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's a one-of-a-kind experience, a short drive from Las Vegas. That could be fun for the whole family. Thanks to our sponsor Grand Canyon West, Kelly Curran went road-trippin' to a destination with spectacular views.
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
Report: Las Vegas apartments showing decline in rent
A report released this week shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year.
Las Vegas In-N-Out Drive-Thru Gets Visit From Unexpected Customer: WATCH
Sir, this is an In-N-Out.
Fox5 KVVU
County to deploy social services outreach team to Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday announced that it will add a team of social service outreach workers to deploy on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the social workers to the area is in an effort “to help foster an environment of safety along the Las Vegas Strip and in response to an increase in homelessness.”
Fox5 KVVU
Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas community remembers fallen officer, vigil hosted
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People who live in this area near Flamingo and University Center Drive say crime is frequent. “The areas in a high crime area so I was used to the shots 'cause I hear it now and then, but most of the time there’s a lot of crime over there,” said Christopher Perrah who lives in the community with his young family.
knpr
New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas
An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
news3lv.com
Veteran Las Vegas police officer shot and killed near Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An officer was shot and killed in the line of duty near the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday morning, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced. The shooting took place near the 800 block of E. Flamingo Road, a few blocks east of Las Vegas Boulevard, Lombardo.
fox10phoenix.com
Realtor helps man who spent 31 years in prison start over in the digital age
LAS VEGAS - Fifty-six-year-old Lance Reberger reached a milestone this week: he learned how to make a password for an online account. For many people, it may not sound like a big deal, but after 31 years in prison, Reberger is digitally illiterate. "If you go out and have a...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Fire at luxury Las Vegas home that left 2 dead was related to smoking, investigators say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators determined Wednesday that a fire in a northwest valley home that left two people dead was accidental. Fire investigators found that the blaze was related to smoking, according to a news release from the City of Las Vegas. When 8 News Now asked exactly what kind of smoking caused the […]
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
news3lv.com
Big Boys Toys at The Las Vegas Convention Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big boys toys, the world’s premier innovation & luxury lifestyle exhibition, is set to make its action-packed return to Las Vegas!. Joining me now with more is the chief executive officer, Biju Jayaraaj.
