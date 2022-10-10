Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons generated plenty of Twitter reactions in NFL’s Week 5

One thing that has never lacked at Penn State is sending players to the NFL. Under James Franklin however, the quality of player and people being sent to the world’s biggest league seems to have taken a step up somehow.

Last week it was Miles Sanders and Micah Parsons headlining the big performances and while Parsons had a repeat performance, another former Penn State running back made a giant impact.

Saquon Barkley helped lead the Giants over the Packers as they now sit at an impressive 4-1 on the season. The health of Barkley is a big part of why that team and its new coaching staff are having the season they are having.

Likewise, for Parsons and the Cowboys , they have had the injury bug but his performances have carried that team. We aren’t the only ones noticing of course, social media was buzzing again over all their performances.

Saquon Barkley shakes a defender in open space

https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1579140661135085568

Wildcat quarterback Saquon Barkley gets the job done

https://twitter.com/SNYGiants/status/1579141835494416386

Elite vision by the former Nittany Lions

https://twitter.com/AlexWilsonESM/status/1579466063477379072

Micah Parsons gets a big sack for the Cowboys

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1579237302777237506

Former Nittany Lions compliment each other

https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1579330660569088001

Micah Parsons in rare company

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1579358042084503552

Yetur Gross-Matos finds the ball!

https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1579208096899301377

