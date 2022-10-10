Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons generated plenty of Twitter reactions in NFL’s Week 5
One thing that has never lacked at Penn State is sending players to the NFL. Under James Franklin however, the quality of player and people being sent to the world’s biggest league seems to have taken a step up somehow.
Last week it was Miles Sanders and Micah Parsons headlining the big performances and while Parsons had a repeat performance, another former Penn State running back made a giant impact.
Saquon Barkley helped lead the Giants over the Packers as they now sit at an impressive 4-1 on the season. The health of Barkley is a big part of why that team and its new coaching staff are having the season they are having.
Likewise, for Parsons and the Cowboys , they have had the injury bug but his performances have carried that team. We aren’t the only ones noticing of course, social media was buzzing again over all their performances.
Saquon Barkley shakes a defender in open space
https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1579140661135085568
Wildcat quarterback Saquon Barkley gets the job done
https://twitter.com/SNYGiants/status/1579141835494416386
Elite vision by the former Nittany Lions
https://twitter.com/AlexWilsonESM/status/1579466063477379072
Micah Parsons gets a big sack for the Cowboys
https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1579237302777237506
Former Nittany Lions compliment each other
https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1579330660569088001
Micah Parsons in rare company
https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1579358042084503552
Yetur Gross-Matos finds the ball!
https://twitter.com/OnwardState/status/1579208096899301377
