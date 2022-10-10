Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
10About Town: Fall festivals, costume contests and 'Market Square Madness'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Market Square Madness" is taking place at Market Square on Thursday night. Starting at 7 p.m., fans can mingle with the Vols men's and women's basketball teams. Partipcants can also take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads. At 8 p.m., there will be a variety of entertainment options including a live DJ, face painting and fan contests. Players will compete in skill challenges and the event will conclude with a fireworks show. Admission to this event is free.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave
We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
WATE
Rocky Horror Picture Show time warps into East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lets do the time warp again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to the Concourse October 15th and to the Knox Pride Center on October 22nd. The talented ensemble that will be putting the Rocky Horror Picture Show on has been together for a decade paying tribute to a show that has been successfully running for 46 years. This production welcomes everyone, priding themselves on being inclusive both in cast and in audience. One element of a live Rocky Horror Picture Show that has always captured the imagination of fans over the years is the interactive elements of the show, which can be fully enjoyed at the Concourse on October 15th. There are even prop bags or participation kits available for purchase at the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are some fun fall events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. The Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair kicks off Thursday and runs through October 30th. The fair will feature more than 200 artists displaying their craft form with one-of-a-kind handmade products. It’s at the Gatlinburg Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s $10 to get in for adults, kids 17 and under are free with a paid adult.
WATE
Knoxville ghost tour will leave you with spooked
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go on a haunted adventure, if you dare. The Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours gives you an interactive experience through the city’s most historic and haunted sites. This guided tour takes you on an excursion full of history, religion, fun, and maybe even some fright.
WYSH AM 1380
Spend a scary night ghost hunting at the Coal Creek Miners Museum
The staff at the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top invite everyone to “A Night at the Museum: When the Normal becomes Paranormal,” on Saturday, October 29th. Join Joe Paris, paranormal expert and ghost hunter whose name you may have heard as he owns maybe the most cursed object in history, the doll known as Annabelle, and Museum Curator Lisa Pebley for a night of “sheer fright and terror of the unknown.”
livability.com
8 Reasons To Move to Knoxville, Tennessee
Knoxville is consistently ranked among the most livable cities in America because of its big city amenities and small-town charm. Read on to discover 8 reasons why. , boasts a growing job market, an affordable cost of living and a friendly, welcoming feel. These reasons (plus a few more) earned it a spot on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places To Live in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YMCA of East Tennessee joins Tennova, closure of longtime North Y
Big changes are happening at YMCA of East Tennessee in the coming months with a closure of a longtime facility and the opening of its largest, new, state-of-the-art community center.
WATE
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
WATE
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
WATE
Local Mexican bakery has ‘delisioco’ treats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple. Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together. Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
Hamilton coming to Knoxville, here’s how to get tickets
Hamilton is coming to Knoxville in February as a part of the Tennessee Theatre's 2022-23 season.
thesmokies.com
15 best things to do in Pigeon Forge with kids [COUPONS]
You’ve brought the family to Pigeon Forge. Now what?. Great news, person who doesn’t do a heck of a lot of planning for family vacations!. There are quite literally hundreds of fun things to do in the area, and not all of them cost the gross national product of Bolivia.
UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987. The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self. For more than 30 years, people in the...
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
patricksbbqtrail.com
Preacher’s Smokehouse, Sevierville, TN
I want to tell everyone about Preacher’s Smokehouse in Sevierville, TN. Tammy and I recently took a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains for a nice vacation. We were hoping that this trip, almost 2 weeks, would give me lots of BBQ to write about but that didn’t work out. For a large portion of our trip, we were both sick and just ate because we had to. We had read about Preacher’s Smokehouse online before we went and really wanted to give them a try. So, we waited towards the end of our trip to give them a fair chance. Turns out they were our only chance for this vacation. Here’s what we found hiding in those mountains.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0