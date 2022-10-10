Read full article on original website
Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum
It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both
It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch
Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
Another Sunny Day in Casper, Possibility of Frost this Weekend
According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the tail end of this week looks warm and sunny with high temps in the 60s and a northwest breeze passing through. Saturday night's low is around 32 degrees, creating perfect conditions for a light frost. If you've managed to keep...
Kroger Seeks To Create Grocery Giant in $20B Albertsons Bid
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. That would affect three grocery stores in Casper: Smith's at 2405 CY Ave., and Albertsons at...
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Fall Parents and Friends Potluck’ Event on Sunday
Coming up this Sunday, October 9th, 2022, PFLAG Casper (Parents Family & Friends of Lesbian and Gays) and Casper Pride are hosting a potluck event at ART 321, beginning at 4:00 pm. The official Fall Parents and Friends Potluck Facebook event page states:. Please join us for our Fall Parents...
It’s Official: McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning to Casper Oct. 18
We heard the rumors. We prayed they were true. And now, it's official - McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets are returning on October 18. That was confirmed by the fast food franchise itself. "We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don't...
NOWCAP is Helping People with Disabilities Find Happy, Meaningful Lives in Casper
"If you're not changing and growing, you're just existing, and that's not fun." K2Radio News sat down with Dawn Lacko, the executive director at NowCap Services, to talk about a program that helps people with disabilities in Casper and Rock Springs to find and keep employment as well as learn valuable skills for living a happy, meaningful life.
Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children
Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Director Named ‘Woman of Influence’ by Wyoming Business Report
The Wyoming Business Report has recently named Kilty Brown, the Executive Director of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the 2022 'Woman of Influence' honoree in the field of Health Care. Brown has served as the non-profit organization's Executive Director since 2017. She is a registered nurse who holds a master's...
Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?
When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
‘Dancing With the Stars of Casper’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center
One of the biggest local charity benefits of the year returns to the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The Mercer Family Resource Center is hosting "Dancing With the Stars of Casper" and this year, the theme is "dancing through the decades". The official Dancing With the Stars...
Dream Upon a Princess in Casper Invites you to Princess Spooktacular and the Villians Halloween Party
On October 29th there's another Halloween option to choose from! Dream Upon a Princess is hosting its "Princess Spooktacular" at 4:00 PM. The villians will arrive at 5:00 PM and stay until 6:30 PM. "It's the same event, but I split it up because some kids are afraid of the...
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
Natrona County Hosting ‘Trick or Treating’ at Government Offices
Natrona County is welcoming Trick or Treaters to their government buildings on Halloween. That's according to a press release from the County Commissioner's office, who wrote that the county will be hosting the trick or treat festivities on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Three separate buildings...
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country
Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
Natrona County Teacher Awarded Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award
Melanie Kelly, Roosevelt High School Teacher, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region!. An educator for 35 years, Kelly was honored to have received this award and truly humbled by the recognition for the work she does each day.
Finding Beauty Amongst Beast: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband’s Passing
It was beauty killed the beast. They were driving down the highway from Laramie after visiting their son in college. They decided to take the back way, so as to get a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Wyoming that was only accessible via that road. It's not like they were in a hurry; they had all the time in the world.
[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang
This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
