Casper, WY

107.9 Jack FM

Casper’s Craft Beer Scene is Building Momentum

It's no secret the local brew market is growing FAST. According to the Brewers Association, craft beer sales grew by nearly 8% in 2021, and they're projected to gain even more momentum in the next few years. We've seen the trend growing in our backyard right here in the Casper-area,...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both

It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch

Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children

Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?

When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

The Nicolaysen Art Museum Seeks New Director, Wyoming

The Nicolaysen Art Museum is seeking a new executive director. The museum’s board of directors began a search in September to replace Andy Couch, who left to pursue a doctoral degree at The University of Oklahoma and is now executive director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center. The board’s...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487

These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang

This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
CASPER, WY
