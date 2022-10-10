Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders
SARASOTA, Fla. - When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women. Back in March, Sarasota police detectives...
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
WESH
DUI suspected in Polk County crash that killed toddler, broke 5-year-old’s neck
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said DUI is suspected in an early morning crash that killed a 22-month-old child and left a 5-year-old with a broken neck. Deputies said they responded to the area of Deen Still Road and Old Grade Road – about...
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Driver charged after failing to move over, hitting Bradenton officer
A police officer was hit by a car after the driver went around a roadblock in Bradenton on Tuesday, the Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Pasco County man hacked another man with machete, stabbed him to death during argument: deputies
A welfare check led Pasco County deputies to discover a man's body in Hudson Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
‘That’s not my dad’: Hillsborough deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking
Two children were rescued mere minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Silver Alert: Missing St. Pete woman suffers from memory loss, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.
Man texts family while being held at gunpoint during armed carjacking, St. Pete police say
A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-75 in Sarasota, causes traffic delays
SARASOTA, Fla. — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 75 in Sarasota is causing major traffic delays for morning commuters, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. and happened near River Road on I-75. The tractor-trailer — which was carrying oxygen and propane tanks — overturned on the southbound lanes.
iontb.com
Pinellas deputies quickly arrest man after robbery at Chase Bank on Starkey Road
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 56 year-old Paul Sinclair. Sinclair is facing charges related to a bank robbery that occurred at approximately 1:28 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022. The robbery occurred at the Chase Bank located in Unincorporated Largo at 10755 Starkey...
Pasco teen ‘wanted revenge’ after getting bullied on Xbox Live party, deputies say
A Paco County teen revealed his intention to light a juvenile's house on fire after he was bullied during an Xbox Live party chat, according to an arrest report.
Bradenton postal worker indicted for allegedly trafficking kilos of cocaine through deliveries: DOJ
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton residents have been indicted in a federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said USPS postal worker Nathasha Prieto, 33, and Angel Hernandez Coss, 37, distributed several kilograms of cocaine […]
Polk Deputy Blane Lane laid to rest, promoted to Sheriff
A 21-year-old Polk County deputy who was killed while serving a felony warrant last week was laid to rest on Tuesday in Lakeland.
iontb.com
Pinellas Park Police and multiple local agencies respond to an active shooter call at Pinellas Park High School
On October 11, 2022, the Pinellas Park Police Department and multiple other local agencies responded to Pinellas Park High School in reference to a report of an active shooter around 12:22 p.m. The police department continues to work this call for service. Currently, there are no known injuries and the...
Comments / 1