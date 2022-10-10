ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-75 in Sarasota, causes traffic delays

SARASOTA, Fla. — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 75 in Sarasota is causing major traffic delays for morning commuters, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. and happened near River Road on I-75. The tractor-trailer — which was carrying oxygen and propane tanks — overturned on the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Bradenton postal worker indicted for allegedly trafficking kilos of cocaine through deliveries: DOJ

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton residents have been indicted in a federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said USPS postal worker Nathasha Prieto, 33, and Angel Hernandez Coss, 37, distributed several kilograms of cocaine […]
BRADENTON, FL

