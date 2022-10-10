ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
guitar.com

“The truth is, I do miss David Crosby”: Graham Nash on archival compilation featuring former CSNY bandmate

Graham Nash of supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash has spoken out on his upcoming archival compilation album, and his ropey relationship with David Crosby. Crosby, Stills & Nash (which eventually became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with the addition of Neil Young) came to an end in 2015, and since then, both Nash and Crosby have had some fairly public feuds.
France 24

Music show: Baptiste W. Hamon on mixing chanson française with a twang of country music

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Marion CHAVAL | Jennifer BEN BRAHIM | Magali FAURE | Clémence DELFAURE. Mixing powerful French texts with a twang of American country music, Baptiste W. Hamon has been compared to Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Drake, Phil Ochs and even Leonard Cohen. He recently released a third album called “Jusqu'à la lumière”. He tells FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot about recording in Bristol with legendary producer John Parish who’s worked with notable musicians like PJ Harvey. We also look at releases from American singer songwriter Bill Callahan and rock legend Todd Rundgren.
