SFGate

These 49ers could easily win the NFC. Then they'd be really screwed.

It’s a delightful irony that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has spent two years attempting to remodel a Super Bowl contender in his image, only to find himself stuck with the exact same Super Bowl contender he already had. His Niners currently have sole possession of first place in the NFC West, which was once a monster division but now looks more underwhelming with each successive week. They also have the second best net point differential in the NFC, behind the Eagles. This is one of the best teams in football. They could easily win the NFC. They could even win the Super Bowl.
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
Seattle 4, Los Angeles 1

First Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 1 (Eberle, Burakovsky), 5:21 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 1, 7:43 (pp). Second Period_3, Seattle, Tanev 1 (Borgen), 6:08. 4, Seattle, Wennberg 1 (Beniers, Bjorkstrand), 13:08. Third Period_5, Seattle, Larsson 1, 18:59 (en). Shots on Goal_Seattle 7-6-9_22. Los Angeles 8-9-10_27. Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 6; Los...
SEATTLE, WA

