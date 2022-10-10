It’s a delightful irony that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has spent two years attempting to remodel a Super Bowl contender in his image, only to find himself stuck with the exact same Super Bowl contender he already had. His Niners currently have sole possession of first place in the NFC West, which was once a monster division but now looks more underwhelming with each successive week. They also have the second best net point differential in the NFC, behind the Eagles. This is one of the best teams in football. They could easily win the NFC. They could even win the Super Bowl.

