Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
PechaKucha speaking series returns this month with diverse local lineup
Tickets are now available.
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson adds San Antonio stop to The Have it All tour
Tickets go on sale Wednesday.
TODAY.com
Family decorates their house with a different Halloween scene every day of the month
One family's home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving decor. Steven and Danielle Dinote are the proud owners of "The Skeleton House," a nickname for their home in the San Antonio neighborhood of Stone Oak. Each October, the couple and their teen children decorate their front lawn...
KSAT 12
You can trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating is one of the most beloved pastimes of the Halloween season but it’s not restricted to Oct. 31. There are several places to visit around San Antonio that offer trick-or-treating before Halloween night. Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
tejanonation.net
42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards Announces Performance Lineup, Ticket Information
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), producers of the Tejano Music Awards (TMAs), have announced Saturday, November 26, 2022, as the official date for the 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards. The longest-running major awards show to recognize the Tejano Music genre invites fans from around the country for this year’s awards show.
KENS 5
Inside Chicago Hot Dogs to try their signature dogs, burgers and sandwiches | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — When you think of Chicago, you might think of the Cubs, Cloud Gate (also known as The Bean) or the harbor. But, one man who lived in Chicago decided to bring another well-known thing to San Antonio -- hot dogs!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Pirate-themed playground honoring San Antonio boy who drowned in 2018 moves forward
SAN ANTONIO – There’s not a moment that goes by that April Chang doesn’t think about her son Mitchell. In February 2018, her three-year-old passed away after drowning at his San Antonio-area swim school. “It’s been four and a half years, but every day you cry, because...
Conan Gray, Hello Kitty Cafe: Everything to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck set to return to San Antonio for one day only
Mark it on your calendar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
Tommy Express brings haunted house car wash to San Antonio this Halloween
Scare your car clean this Halloween.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
Servpro employee charged with murder of his coworker at Florida hotel
PORT LABELLE, Fla. — A cleaning company employee from San Antonio has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed his coworker, also an Alamo City native, at a Florida hotel. According to arrest records, 36-year-old Vincent Harris and 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier got into some kind of...
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 1