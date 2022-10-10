ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

You can trick-or-treat at these October events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Trick-or-treating is one of the most beloved pastimes of the Halloween season but it’s not restricted to Oct. 31. There are several places to visit around San Antonio that offer trick-or-treating before Halloween night. Here’s a list of trick-or-treat events in the San Antonio area:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Henderson, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Paige, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Star, TX
KENS 5

KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tejanonation.net

42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards Announces Performance Lineup, Ticket Information

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), producers of the Tejano Music Awards (TMAs), have announced Saturday, November 26, 2022, as the official date for the 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards. The longest-running major awards show to recognize the Tejano Music genre invites fans from around the country for this year’s awards show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Paige
Person
Bette Midler
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hocus Pocus 2#Film Star#The Public Theater#Matilda The Musical
LoneStar 92

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy